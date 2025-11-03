Early Premiere: Ep. 103 - Bruce Pardy

Paid subscribers now get early access to episodes of the Brave New Normal podcast exclusively on Substack.
Bruce Pardy is professor of law at Queen’s University, senior fellow with the Fraser Institute and executive director of Rights Probe. We discuss the recently tabled Liberal censorship and hate speech legislation, the hidden tyranny in free speech r…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Brave New Normal to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.