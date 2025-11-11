Early Premiere: Ep. 104 - Kevin Vuong

Paid subscribers now get early access to episodes of the Brave New Normal podcast exclusively on Substack.
Kevin Vuong is a former Canadian MP who was falsely accused of sexual assault in a CCP political interference operation. We discuss his experience as a political target of China, his exoneration and subsequent expulsion from Canada’s Liberal Party, …
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Brave New Normal to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.