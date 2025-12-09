Early Premiere: Ep. 107 - Dan Dicks

Paid subscribers now get early access to episodes of the Brave New Normal podcast exclusively on Substack.
Dan Dicks is an independent journalist and publisher of Press for Truth. We discuss the alarming surge in Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) deaths in Canada, the continued growth of the assisted suicide program, and the spiritual war that has trans…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Brave New Normal to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.