Brave New Normal

Early Premiere: Ep. 108 - Josh Udall (Elev8 Podcast)

Liberal Hell and the Conservative New Wave
Jason James
Dec 15, 2025
Paid subscribers now get early access to episodes of the Brave New Normal podcast exclusively on Substack.

Josh Udall is a political commentator and host of the Elev8 Podcast. We discuss Canada’s slow roll into a digital ID system, Mark Carney’s struggle to manage his mentally deficient Liberal cabinet, and Pierre Poilievre’s return to form with new bloo…

