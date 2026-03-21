El Mencho and the Global Cartel w/ Leo Silva

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript21El Mencho and the Global Cartel w/ Leo SilvaJason JamesMar 21, 202621ShareTranscriptWatch the full episode now:Buy Leo’s Book, Reign of TerrorFollow Leo on XFollow Brave New Normal on X, YouTube and audio streamersDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrave New NormalSubscribeAuthorsJason JamesRecent PostsHunting the Los Zetas Cartel w/ Leo SilvaMar 20 • Jason JamesEp. 121 - Leo Silva: Hunting the Deadliest Cartel in MexicoMar 18 • Jason JamesTrump Targets China's Allies w/ Sam CooperMar 15 • Jason JamesTrump Strikes Iran w/ Sam CooperMar 12 • Jason JamesEp. 120 - Sam Cooper: America First vs The New World OrderMar 11 • Jason JamesEarly Premiere: Ep. 120 - Sam CooperMar 8 • Jason JamesBehind the Trans Curtain w/ Soren AldacoMar 8 • Jason James