Brave New Normal

Ep. 088 - JJ Carrell: Trump's Epstein Amnesia, America's Deportation Crisis

Jason James
Jul 16, 2025
JJ Carrell is a retired southern US border Deputy Agent in Charge, author and host of Truth with JJ Carrell. We discuss President Trump's Jeffrey Epstein catastrophe, the dissolution of the MAGA movement and America’s continued illegal immigration crisis.

