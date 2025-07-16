JJ Carrell is a retired southern US border Deputy Agent in Charge, author and host of Truth with JJ Carrell. We discuss President Trump's Jeffrey Epstein catastrophe, the dissolution of the MAGA movement and America’s continued illegal immigration crisis.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Ep. 088 - JJ Carrell: Trump's Epstein Amnesia, America's Deportation Crisis
Jul 16, 2025
Brave New Normal
Brave New Normal is a podcast hosted by Jason James. Every episode focuses on current events and interesting ideas emerging in the world of culture, politics and more.Brave New Normal is a podcast hosted by Jason James. Every episode focuses on current events and interesting ideas emerging in the world of culture, politics and more.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post