Brave New Normal

Brave New Normal

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
1
2

Ep. 090 - Steve Robinson: China's Organized Crime Arrives in Maine

Jason James's avatar
Jason James
Jul 30, 2025
1
2
Share

Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist whose documentary, High Crimes: The Chinese Mafia’s Takeover of Rural America is available now on the Tucker Carlson Network. We discuss the invasion of Chinese organized crime in the State of Maine, the devastation it’s brought to both residents and local economies, and the many striking similarities between Maine and China’s previous capture of Vancouver, BC.

Watch High Crimes on TCN

Follow Steve on X

Follow Brave New Normal on X, YouTube and audio streamers

Thanks for reading Brave New Normal! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Jason James
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture