Ep. 091 - Sam Cooper: China Fuses with Mexican Cartels in Canada

Jason James
Aug 06, 2025
Transcript

Sam Cooper is an investigative journalist and publisher of The Bureau. We discuss the suspicious circumstances around a stay of charges against a Chinese scientist caught with large amounts of MDMA precursor in Richmond, BC, the melding of CCP linked organized crime with Mexican cartels in Canada, and the politicians who appear to be complicit in a vast criminal conspiracy that has caught the attention of the Trump administration in the US.

