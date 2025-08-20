Dan Cohen is an investigative journalist, documentarian and founder of Uncaptured News. We discuss his experiences as a journalist in Gaza, Israel's ongoing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, and how Zionism successfully seized the Jewish identity.
Ep. 093 - Dan Cohen: Unmasking Zionism and Confronting Genocide
Aug 20, 2025
Brave New Normal
Brave New Normal is a podcast hosted by Jason James. Every episode focuses on current events and interesting ideas emerging in the world of culture, politics and more.
