Share post
Ep. 093 - Dan Cohen: Unmasking Zionism and Confronting Genocide

Jason James's avatar
Jason James
Aug 20, 2025
2
3
Dan Cohen is an investigative journalist, documentarian and founder of Uncaptured News. We discuss his experiences as a journalist in Gaza, Israel's ongoing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, and how Zionism successfully seized the Jewish identity.

Discussion about this video

