Ep. 095 - Sam Cooper: Trump Isn't Buying Canada's Fentanyl Lie

Jason James
Sep 03, 2025
Sam Cooper is an investigative journalist and publisher of The Bureau. We discuss recent revelations around Canada’s refusal to cooperate with American law enforcement agencies investigating fentanyl manufacturing and distribution networks, how this corresponds with Trump’s rising tariffs on Canadian exports, and why the RCMP, BC NDP and Carney Liberal government appear to be covering for organized crime groups.

