Brave New Normal

Brave New Normal

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
9
8

Ep. 096 - Marc Cohodes: Canada Hangs Itself, Trump Kicks the Chair

Jason James's avatar
Jason James
Sep 10, 2025
9
8
Share
Transcript

Marc Cohodes is a legendary investor, short seller and one of the inspirations for the film, The Big Short. We discuss Canada’s rapidly failing economy, why capital controls will be necessary to stop wealth from fleeing the country, and why Alberta independence with intervention from the Trump administration is Canada’s only hope.

Follow Marc on X

Follow Brave New Normal on X, YouTube and audio streamers

Thanks for reading Brave New Normal! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Jason James
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture