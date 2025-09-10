Marc Cohodes is a legendary investor, short seller and one of the inspirations for the film, The Big Short. We discuss Canada’s rapidly failing economy, why capital controls will be necessary to stop wealth from fleeing the country, and why Alberta independence with intervention from the Trump administration is Canada’s only hope.
Ep. 096 - Marc Cohodes: Canada Hangs Itself, Trump Kicks the Chair
Sep 10, 2025
Brave New Normal
Brave New Normal is a podcast hosted by Jason James. Every episode focuses on current events and interesting ideas emerging in the world of culture, politics and more.
