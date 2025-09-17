Sam Cooper is an investigative journalist and publisher of The Bureau. We discuss the strange and hilarious misadventures of Canada’s fentanyl czar, the frustration of American agencies with Canada’s federal policing PR campaigns, and the country’s inability to successfully prosecute organized crime networks involved in fentanyl trafficking.
Ep. 097 - Sam Cooper: The Strange Saga of Canada's Fentanyl Czar
Sep 17, 2025
Brave New Normal
Brave New Normal is a podcast hosted by Jason James. Every episode focuses on current events and interesting ideas emerging in the world of culture, politics and more.Brave New Normal is a podcast hosted by Jason James. Every episode focuses on current events and interesting ideas emerging in the world of culture, politics and more.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes