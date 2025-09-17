Brave New Normal

Ep. 097 - Sam Cooper: The Strange Saga of Canada's Fentanyl Czar

Jason James
Sep 17, 2025
Sam Cooper is an investigative journalist and publisher of The Bureau. We discuss the strange and hilarious misadventures of Canada’s fentanyl czar, the frustration of American agencies with Canada’s federal policing PR campaigns, and the country’s inability to successfully prosecute organized crime networks involved in fentanyl trafficking.

Read more at The Bureau

Follow Sam on X

Follow Brave New Normal on X, YouTube and audio streamers

