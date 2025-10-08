Ep. 100 - Sam Cooper: Exposing Canada's Deep State

Sam Cooper is an investigative journalist and publisher of The Bureau. We discuss the shadow government behind Mark Carney and Canada’s Liberal Party, the corporate interests they’re connected to, and the potential global consequences of their tightly knit relationship with China.
Brave New Normal
Brave New Normal is a podcast hosted by Jason James. Every episode focuses on current events and interesting ideas emerging in the world of culture, politics and more.
