John Carpay is an award winning constitutional lawyer and president of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms. We discuss Canada’s Liberal censorship bills C-2, C-8 and C-9, the dangerous precedent they set for government overreach, and the cultural disease that has allowed for authoritarianism to encroach on our rights as citizens.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Ep. 101 - John Carpay (JCCF): Examining Liberal Censorship Bills C-2, C-8 and C-9
Oct 22, 2025
Brave New Normal
Brave New Normal is a podcast hosted by Jason James. Every episode focuses on current events and interesting ideas emerging in the world of culture, politics and more.Brave New Normal is a podcast hosted by Jason James. Every episode focuses on current events and interesting ideas emerging in the world of culture, politics and more.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes