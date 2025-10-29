Ep. 102 - Sam Cooper: Canadian Narcos, British Espionage

Sam Cooper is an investigative journalist and publisher of The Bureau. We discuss recent revelations around thousands of kilograms of methamphetamine shipped to Australia and New Zealand from Canada, legacy media’s dismissal of Canada’s role in the global drug trade, and a Chinese espionage case in Britain that was quickly covered up by members of Keir Starmer’s Labor Party inner circle.
