Ep. 103 - Bruce Pardy: One Technocracy Under Hate Speech

Bruce Pardy is professor of law at Queen’s University, senior fellow with the Fraser Institute and executive director of Rights Probe. We discuss the recently tabled Liberal censorship and hate speech legislation, the hidden tyranny in free speech restrictions, and the west’s descent into a technocratic managerial state.
Brave New Normal
Brave New Normal is a podcast hosted by Jason James. Every episode focuses on current events and interesting ideas emerging in the world of culture, politics and more.
