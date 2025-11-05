Brave New Normal

Ep. 103 - Bruce Pardy: One Technocracy Under Hate Speech

Nov 05, 2025

Bruce Pardy is professor of law at Queen’s University, senior fellow with the Fraser Institute and executive director of Rights Probe. We discuss the recently tabled Liberal censorship and hate speech legislation, the hidden tyranny in free speech restrictions, and the west’s descent into a technocratic managerial state.

Read more at Rights Probe

Follow Bruce on X

Follow Brave New Normal on X, YouTube and audio streamers

