Ep. 104 - Kevin Vuong: Politically Targeted in a China Honeypot Operation

Jason James
Nov 12, 2025

Kevin Vuong is a former Canadian MP who was falsely accused of sexual assault in a CCP political interference operation. We discuss his experience as a political target of China, his exoneration and subsequent expulsion from Canada’s Liberal Party, and the prevalence of China’s influence in Canadian politics.

*Note: During our conversation Kevin’s network was repeatedly throttled and he was kicked off a number of times. Dr. Robert Malone is the only other guest this has happened with. Make of that what you will.

