Ep. 105 - Sam Cooper: Liberal Media Goes Elbows Up

Sam Cooper is an investigative journalist and publisher of The Bureau. We discuss the Conservative floor-crossing controversy amplified in Canadian media to divert attention from the abysmal Liberal budget, legacy media’s incestuous relationship with the Carney Liberal government, and a warning from US congress under President Trump about China’s growing global influence.
Brave New Normal
