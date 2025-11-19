Brave New Normal

Brave New Normal

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Ep. 105 - Sam Cooper: Liberal Media Goes Elbows Up

Jason James's avatar
Jason James
Nov 19, 2025

Sam Cooper is an investigative journalist and publisher of The Bureau. We discuss the Conservative floor-crossing controversy amplified in Canadian media to divert attention from the abysmal Liberal budget, legacy media’s incestuous relationship with the Carney Liberal government, and a warning from US congress under President Trump about China’s growing global influence.

Read more at The Bureau

Follow Sam on X

Follow Brave New Normal on X, YouTube and audio streamers

Thanks for reading Brave New Normal! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Jason James
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture