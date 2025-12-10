Brave New Normal

Ep. 107 - Dan Dicks: Exposing Canada's Eugenics Program (MAID)

Jason James
Dec 10, 2025

Dan Dicks is an independent journalist and publisher of Press for Truth. We discuss the alarming surge in Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) deaths in Canada, the continued growth of the assisted suicide program, and the spiritual war that has transformed western democracies into globalist death cults.

