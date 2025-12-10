Ep. 107 - Dan Dicks: Exposing Canada's Eugenics Program (MAID)

Dan Dicks is an independent journalist and publisher of Press for Truth. We discuss the alarming surge in Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) deaths in Canada, the continued growth of the assisted suicide program, and the spiritual war that has transformed western democracies into globalist death cults.
Brave New Normal
Brave New Normal is a podcast hosted by Jason James. Every episode focuses on current events and interesting ideas emerging in the world of culture, politics and more.
