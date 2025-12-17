Brave New Normal

Ep. 108 - Josh Udall (Elev8 Podcast): Liberal Hell and the Conservative New Wave

Jason James
Dec 17, 2025

Josh Udall is a political commentator and host of the Elev8 Podcast. We discuss Canada’s slow roll into a digital ID system, Mark Carney’s struggle to manage his mentally deficient Liberal cabinet, and Pierre Poilievre’s return to form with new blood in his Conservative Party.

