Josh Udall is a political commentator and host of the Elev8 Podcast. We discuss Canada’s slow roll into a digital ID system, Mark Carney’s struggle to manage his mentally deficient Liberal cabinet, and Pierre Poilievre’s return to form with new blood in his Conservative Party.
Ep. 108 - Josh Udall (Elev8 Podcast): Liberal Hell and the Conservative New Wave
Dec 17, 2025
Brave New Normal
Brave New Normal is a podcast hosted by Jason James. Every episode focuses on current events and interesting ideas emerging in the world of culture, politics and more.
