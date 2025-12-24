Brave New Normal

Brave New Normal

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Ep. 109 - The Sam Cooper Carney-China Christmas Special

Jason James's avatar
Jason James
Dec 24, 2025

Sam Cooper is an investigative journalist and publisher of The Bureau. We discuss Mark Carney’s history with China: his financial connections via the Bank of England, Bank of Canada and Brookfield Asset Management, his networks and memberships in globalist organizations like the World Economic Forum, and his election as Canadian Prime Minister that appears to have been partially assisted by Chinese propaganda and United Front Work Department influence schemes.

Read more at The Bureau

Follow Sam on X

Follow Brave New Normal on X, YouTube and audio streamers

Thanks for reading Brave New Normal! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jason James · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture