Ep. 111 - New Year, Next Phase

For the first episode of 2026 I go solo to reintroduce myself to new listeners, recap the last two years of Brave New Normal and announce my plans for the next phase of this podcast—which includes some good news and some bad news.
Brave New Normal
Brave New Normal is a podcast hosted by Jason James. Every episode focuses on current events and interesting ideas emerging in the world of culture, politics and more.
