Brave New Normal

Brave New Normal

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Ep. 111 - New Year, Next Phase

Jason James's avatar
Jason James
Jan 07, 2026

For the first episode of 2026 I go solo to reintroduce myself to new listeners, recap the last two years of Brave New Normal and announce my plans for the next phase of this podcast—which includes some good news and some bad news.

Follow Brave New Normal on X, YouTube and audio streamers

Thanks for reading Brave New Normal! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason James · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture