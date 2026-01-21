Brave New Normal

Ep. 113 - Sam Cooper: Decapitating China in Venezuela and Iran

Jason James
Jan 21, 2026

Sam Cooper is an investigative journalist and publisher of The Bureau. We discuss the reasoning behind Trump’s extraction of Maduro from Venezuela, the American interests in Iran and Greenland, and how the instability in Venezuela, Iran and Greenland all connect to China.

