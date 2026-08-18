Ep. 140 - Sam Cooper: China's Canadian NATO Spy

Sam Cooper is an investigative journalist and publisher of The Bureau. We discuss the recently discovered Chinese spy in NATO headquarters who arrived by way of Canada, why this spy wasn’t properly vetted by Canada’s Liberal agencies, and the diplomatic fallout Mark Carney’s government will endure as a consequence.
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Brave New Normal
Brave New Normal is a podcast hosted by Jason James. Every episode focuses on current events and interesting ideas emerging in the world of culture, politics and more.Brave New Normal is a podcast hosted by Jason James. Every episode focuses on current events and interesting ideas emerging in the world of culture, politics and more.
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