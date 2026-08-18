Brave New Normal

Brave New Normal

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Ep. 140 - Sam Cooper: China's Canadian NATO Spy

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Jason James

Sam Cooper is an investigative journalist and publisher of The Bureau. We discuss the recently discovered Chinese spy in NATO headquarters who arrived by way of Canada, why this spy wasn’t properly vetted by Canada’s Liberal agencies, and the diplomatic fallout Mark Carney’s government will endure as a consequence.

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