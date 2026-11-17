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Ep. 151 - Marc Cohodes: Tracking Canada’s Economic Implosion
Marc Cohodes is a legendary hedge fund manager, short seller and one of the inspirations for the film, The Big Short. We discuss Canada’s declining economy under Mark Carney’s Liberal government, the crumbling housing market now edging on conditions that led to the 2008 US subprime mortgage crash, and what happens when the middle class is replaced by low wage immigrant labor.
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