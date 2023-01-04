Two minutes and twenty seconds left in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs have a three point lead and possession of the ball. Patrick Mahomes walks onto the field. He knows what to do:

Drain the clock.

No fancy plays, no long bomb throws, just simple run plays. Get a first down, shave off those precious seconds.

That’s how I feel right now. I have two days left at this shitty job and I’m coasting to a victory. I’m the Patrick Mahomes of procurement.

Check on a few overdue purchase orders; a hand off to my running back for a short gain.

Follow up on a microchip I was trying to source for the past month; an easy toss to my tight end for a few extra yards.

Skip over an email from my supervisor with a spreadsheet attached; quick sprint out of the pocket for another first down.

I’m on my way to the Super Bowl.

This is one of those rare moments where the one aspect of adult life that impacts us all—the career that acts as our gateway to stability and good credit—has ceased to be relevant and the seemingly impossible tasks that roared from my Outlook inbox have been reduced to a faint whimper. I can see the work piling up; the number next to my unread messages steadily growing—the number that would cause the throbbing in my left temple to swell with intensity as it surged beyond a manageable quantity—and it means nothing to me now. Go ahead and send me that critical email—that exclamation mark may as well be an eggplant emoji. I’ll red flag the fuck out of it for you, no problem. Shit, I’ll even set a reminder for three days from now when whatever dumb fucking project you’re working on is due and you need me to be in that meeting about whatever the fuck spreadsheet you sent five weeks ago with a trillion fucking tabs that was like a treasure map to read but led to absolutely fucking nowhere because you didn’t know what you were doing and you wasted everyone’s time so now you’re calling this meeting to save face and hopefully place blame on someone else for your failure because you’re too fucking stupid to do your job without creating a colossal mess for everyone else to clean up and we never get anywhere because nobody pays attention to the details so we keep having these meetings to discuss issues that could be solved with a one sentence email and…

And… I won’t be there. I’ll be gone. Long gone. Not even a silhouette on the horizon. Not even a ghost. Completely non-existent. Intangible. Dark matter. Undetectable to the naked eye.

There’s no greater pleasure than telling the people who dangled your livelihood over your head as a means of throttling you into submission that you no longer need them. The issuing of two weeks notice is an employee’s way of saying, “I don’t want to be here anymore but I’ll hang around for a few weeks as a constant reminder that I’m moving on to somewhere better.” Their status automatically shifts from “punching bag for management” to the hot girlfriend who broke up with you because you’re a loser and now sleeps in the spare room while she awaits the keys to her new apartment. At night you can hear her through the wall, giggling on the phone, talking to that new job. His salary is huge and his dental coverage hits the spot you could never get deep enough to reach. He probably has a cool name like Reynaldo or Rayshaun, and here you are, just regular ol’ Ray.

You fucked up, Ray. She’s probably starting an Onlyfans as I type this.

It didn’t start this way—it never does. Usually I’m fairly cynical when starting a new job—over fifteen years of dealing with the same bullshit day in and day out will do that to you—but for this particular role I laid my cynicism aside and entered the company bright eyed and bushy tailed.

After two years of suffering through pandemic restrictions in the dystopic socialist wasteland of Vancouver, British Columbia, my wife and I decided to pack up our family and head for the sunny conservative plains of Alberta where the cost of living is a lot more reasonable (Vancouver is a city that boasts one of the highest costs of living anywhere on the planet).

My wife landed a job immediately, months before we left. She’s a highly experienced professional in an industry that is always short on good people. As a bonus, she was bumped up to a management role and saw a comfortable increase in her salary. We hadn’t even left yet and were already in better financial territory.

I, like my wife, never have a problem finding work because what I do for a living is specialized and required by every business. You may know me as Jason James, scribbler of words, but by day I’m Jason the procurement lead.

And you probably have no idea what that is. It’s ok, nobody does. Here’s a quick Cole’s notes summary:

Every company needs shit. Some companies build shit, some sell shit, some just need shit so they can function. That’s where I come in. I take the budget, source whatever shit they need, negotiate the pricing so I can buy as much shit as possible within that budget, then I buy it and send it to wherever it needs to go. Garbage in, garbage out. Bing bang boom. That’s all it is in a nutshell and I get paid well to do it.

For nearly a decade I did this for a very large, very major film studio. When I told people who I worked for they imagined the glitz of Hollywood and rubbing elbows with A-list celebrities, but the truth is, I spent most of my time sitting behind a computer writing angry emails to vendors because the gear for whatever awful movie we were making at the time hadn’t arrived yet and was sitting on a dock somewhere in who-the-fuck-knows-istan. My days were filled with navigating the rocky terrain of Hollywood egos, and I ran that gauntlet successfully for almost ten years. I didn’t misgender anyone even once (well, maybe twice, but whatever. Their gender wasn’t real anyway and even human resources couldn’t make a case for it).

It wasn’t a difficult decision to leave that behemoth shit machine because, as you’ve probably guessed, my boss was an insufferable asshole. The whole management structure was like a chain reaction of dickheads; his boss was an asshole, and everyone at that upper echelon of mediocre movie magic were also assholes. The studio’s entire international executive team was one big ring of diarrhea sputtering, dark brown, hairy prolapsed anuses.

(For perspective, I once had a meeting with one of the studio’s top executives to discuss my future at the company. I knew this was my shot to tell him about my aspirations as a screenwriter and maybe send one of my scripts to one of their many high powered producers. He spent the entire meeting typing emails on his phone while I poured out my love of writing and film. When I finished speaking, the room filled with nothing but the awkward sound of his thumbs bouncing around on his iPhone screen. I stood up and left when I realized he didn’t even know I was still there. In the years since the studio has attempted to launch two franchises that crashed and burned in a fantastic billion dollar ball of flames. I get a twinkle in my eye knowing he was in the cockpit for both dramatic nose dives.)

So, when I gave the coveted two weeks notice, I did so with a smile. It was over. I had endured the insane demands of my boss and the ring of fire that surrounded him for years. I took pummeling after pummeling from these sociopaths and emerged still on my feet. They weren’t cutting me loose, I was telling them to fuck off forever and ever with as much hubris as I could muster. Naturally, the conversation immediately turned to what I was doing to him, because, hey, he’s the only one that matters after all, but it made the entire experience so much more enjoyable. I got to watch him squirm as he realized one of the few people who actually knows what’s going on at the studio is leaving and now he will have to pay attention to something other than his own interests for once. It was one of the happiest days of my life.

Three weeks before leaving BC I accepted a procurement position at a tech company in Calgary. I figured my experience in film tech would transfer over somewhat and the tech itself seemed interesting. Besides, the principles of procurement are always generally the same. The parts and products may change, but the basic functions of the job always follow the same patterns. I was confident I knew what I was doing.

Much like my experience in film, the people on the ground at the tech company were all great to work with. I made fast friends with just about everyone and it was obvious right away we were all cut from a similar cloth. I soon learned that most of the employees were involved in music or some other creative endeavor outside of work, so I felt comfortable sharing my own history as an artist and writer. It was the first time I revealed that part of myself to my co-workers and it felt great to know I could be my complete self at the office.

The owner and executive team carried a chip on their shoulders but they were still fairly grounded. I could speak to them directly and they respected my input. There were egos to manage, but they were subdued to a degree and I could reason with them when faced with insurmountable challenges (there were a lot of them).

The problem, as far as I could see, was that organizationally the company was a disaster. The executives were painfully inexperienced and the company’s funding was drying up. This resulted in months worth of unpaid invoices and vendors kicking down our doors looking for money. I was expected to manage these deteriorating relationships and bring high value items through the door despite having no leverage when entering negotiations. I was told to “be a bull” and demand our purchase orders ship, but that’s a difficult task when your debt is running into the mid six figures and no promises for payment are being made. Still, I pulled off a handful of miracles and kept the conveyor belt running. It was the strength of my negotiating abilities alone that kept us afloat in a number of situations—and it was the soft touch approach I used to do it. Being a bull in those scenarios would have ended those relationships for good.

But it wasn’t enough. In the minds of the executives the problem wasn’t their inability to pay their bills, their lack of communication with the vendors about the company’s financial status or the general daily chaos that was never addressed and kept us from completing simple tasks—it was me.

I learned this when my direct supervisor, a friendly yet horrendously disorganized lady, accidentally opened a hiring document in a meeting I was present for. It became immediately clear: they were looking to replace me. An executive addressed it privately a week later, stating I had “performance issues” (i.e. I wasn’t the bully they expected me to be).

And with that, emails were sent, phone calls were made and I’m moving on to another company.

This time giving my two weeks notice wasn’t a jubilant affair. I wasn’t sad to be leaving this role—I had fucking nightmares for months about this job—I was sad to be leaving so many great people. There was also the unspoken acknowledgement between myself and my boss that the company itself is drowning and I’m too smart to be here. He wrapped it in phrases like “unique situation” and “conventional experience” but we both knew what he meant. I was present for an event where potential investors were flown in from all over the world. It was obvious to everyone there: this is a company with some cool ideas but no professional guidance. You could see in the faces of everyone in attendance—there was no way they were entrusting millions of dollars to this group. What the company needed was a seasoned executive to lead the charge, and that they did not have.

So now I’m draining the clock. I have a few meetings left, a few unfinished projects to hand off, and that’s it. In forty eight hours I’ll walk out of this building and with any luck the time I spent here will appear as a blip in the timeline of my life.

Next week I’ll be back to square one—learning thousands of new products, new systems, new personalities to manage, new egos to navigate. If I think about it too much it sucks the joy out of this moment, so I’m not thinking about it at all. Instead I’m just enjoying life for what it is right now: a slow drift into a seemingly warm sunset. It’s nice to not give a fuck for once; to know there’s little consequence to taking my eye off the ball. The details are now free to fade from my constant surveillance and meld together into a tangled mess as they always do when I divert my gaze. The trees may now become the forest and none of it matters to me in the slightest bit—not even remotely.

Fuck it. Let it burn.