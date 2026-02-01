Brave New Normal

Brave New Normal

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Fighting for Freedom in Iran w/ Ehsan Arjmand

Jason James's avatar
Jason James
Feb 01, 2026

Watch the full episode now:

Watch the Chanteh Podcast

Follow Ehsan on X

Follow Brave New Normal on X, YouTube and audio streamers

Thanks for reading Brave New Normal! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason James · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture