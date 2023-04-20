This piece started differently. I spent a month toiling with it. I was using a religious allegory to write about the impending censorship bills set to sweep across the west, but then I lost steam and it just kind of sat there half-finished as I wracked my brain trying to figure out how to pull back on the pretentiousness of it all.

That’s been happening a lot lately. Not the pretension in my writing—that’s always been there. I don’t know why it comes out that way. Sometimes when I read back through my old essays I cringe so hard I give myself a headache. I think the reason why my podcast never became a full time gig was because people who don’t know me personally were expecting me to be a more eloquent speaker. Well, I’m not. It’s right here in these written words that I pack in all the pomposity of a Brooklyn-based art critic. In person I’m one unsuccessful bonfire away from being a caveman.

No, it’s the steam I’ve been losing—and right at a time when anyone with a voice needs to be screaming from the tallest building about what’s descending upon us. In Canada it’s Bills C-11 and C-18. In the United States it’s the Restrict Act (or S.86). In the UK it’s the Online Safety Bill: a trifecta of iron curtains that will erect a digital Berlin Wall around our countries and seal us off from the outside world.

Interesting how the countries with the three most World Economic Forum-ish governments are proposing identical censorship acts at the same time, isn’t it? You’d think there’s more than just ideology tying them together. It’s almost as if there’s some unseen figure(s) lurking in the deep state carefully manipulating our media and politics, steering us toward a global fascist dystopia.

Something that views itself as God.

There it is. That’s what I was poking at for the last month and why this Substack page appeared to have been abandoned. I’ve been trying to pick this all apart; this postmodern cult that rejects Christianity in all its forms but behaves in the same manner as Western Europeans during The Crusades. They’re violent, deceptive, unmerciful, hateful—all in the name of salvation. They will split you open at the navel and spill your intestines onto your feet if that’s what it takes to make you a believer.

Trans women are women. Repent before thy lord, ye sinners.

I noticed I’ve also been doing that a lot, and I think that’s the wall I hit with the previous unfinished piece. Everything I write seems to draw some sort of parallel to religion. But perhaps the common ideological thread that binds them together is the key to understanding it—maybe that’s the way through the eye of the needle.

Absurdity requires blind faith. It’s like catching the holy ghost. There’s a performative element, but the recipient must at least partially believe they’ve been inhabited by a divine entity to tremble and shriek as they glide up and down the podium in front of a packed church cheering them on. It’s the same blind faith required to make one at least partially believe that biological men can become women in a clinical sense.

I often think about Aaron in this context. He was Moses’ brother and the first priest. He’s also the template on which all Catholic priests are based. In the Old Testament, Aaron had a church and claimed God lived in a back room where only he was permitted to enter. If any member of his congregation were to venture into said room the power of God would incinerate them instantly, therefore they were beholden to him if they wanted to communicate with the holy spirit. He would even tie a rope around his waist and tug on it to signal for his congregation to pull him out if he made God angry. A good prop is always a bonus in selling a great grift.

And a grift it clearly was—one not unlike those of the modern day mega church ministers:

I am your conduit to God. Trans women are women. Free speech is dangerous.

If words are violence then speech is a rifle, and since the devil took over, Twitter’s been filled with mass shooters all outta chewing gum and fresh off the Clozapine. At any moment you could be hit with a stray fact that runs contrary to your chosen reality.

Damn that Elon Musk: the South African/Canadian who Justin Trudeau referred to as an “American billionaire.” The rotten fuckin scoundrel. He purchased Twitter and unleashed the tobacco chewing, hate spewing hawks on innocent prey hiding in tall grass. Twitter was a safe space, but no more. Musk took his Tesla branded lawnmower and cut that vegetation down to the soil. He even went as far as tagging accounts belonging to propaganda outlets as state-funded media. In Canada our beloved CBC took a bullet and that’s what’s got Justy’s hammer and sickle panties all in a bunch. There’s no point in funneling billions of tax dollars into your own propaganda arm if everyone knows they’re a sounding board for your wacky neomarxist ideas. He may as well have just handed that cash to the poor indigenous communities he promised it to eight years ago but never delivered. What a waste of middle class money.

As much as I want to believe Musk and friends spent forty four billion dollars to make a statement about the fundamental importance of free speech, I have a sneaking suspicion his purchase of Twitter had more to do with providing a ready-made backbone for his incoming “everything app” (tentatively titled “X”) and his sudden turn as the internet’s William Wallace is a byproduct of that ambition. However, for a man as wealthy and powerful as Elon Musk, to take a principled stance on the right to express one’s ideas freely in this climate is more than heroic, it’s borderline masochistic. In this era when your political position directly impacts your bottom line, especially as it pertains to the trending causes of the day, a man like Musk could stand to lose everything overnight. In an instant his investors could slap him with the Nazi label and drop him smack in the middle of the desert with the lepers.

But unlike Gates, Bezos and other members of the billionaire creep club, Musk knows how to read the room—and he knows the majority of the western public can sense some fuckery in the air. We witnessed the massive campaign to suppress truth during the Covid pandemic and we endured the infringements on our rights during that time. We know our governments took a swan dive into tyranny and we know those violations will continue despite the pandemic slowly disappearing from the global rearview. Musk understands that the overwhelming majority of the population has lost trust in its institutions, and rather than cozy up to governments looking for a sizable piece of a gigantic wealth transfer pie—or as is the case with Gates, attempt to become a de facto branch of an increasingly authoritarian global regime—he’s hedging his bets on a public that is wising up to the duplicitous nature of its elites.

The Twitter Files were a revelation. They confirmed what most of us had long assumed was happening, but they took an extra step in showing how entangled the tech giant was with government agencies. They were the lens through which God was watching us to determine if we were believers or apostates. Were it not for Musk’s kamikaze style of doing business, we may never have known the extent of government agency surveillance and censorship that occurred during that time, and, if history tells us anything, the continuation of that behavior today via other digital platforms.

Predictably the liberal media has all but ignored the discoveries by a handful of journalists who were given access to thousands of internal documents at Twitter. The response from governments has been that of a spouse who is presented with evidence of an affair and then gets angry at you for looking through their phone. If you didn’t look for it you wouldn’t have found it, therefore it’s your fault for distrusting them in the first place.

Trans women are women. Free speech is dangerous. Truth is an establishment construct.

In an ideal world we could expect some kind of reckoning. Politicians, heads of corporations, government agents—all who had a hand in the monumental swindle that came out of the Covid-19 pandemic would be hauled in front of a court and prosecuted for their part in what I’m sure we’ll look back on as the crime of the century. In the world prior to 2020 we could at least expect that the shame would be palpable and these people would disappear from view in the hope society would quietly move on before they could generate enough momentum to revolt. But now in 2023 we’ve traveled beyond the brink. These junior dictators and oligarchs have built themselves into a level of hubris that rivals Mao, Stalin and Hitler. They came so close to total control they could feel it within their grasp. For a short period they assumed the role of a higher power and the power within that role was intoxicating, so rather than tuck tail and hide while the public gathers its wits, they’re doubling down and plunging us deeper into totalitarian darkness.

And thus we have it: Bills C-11 and C-18, the Restrict Act, the Online Safety Bill; our new set of ever-changing commandments.

The goal is to protect the believers, save the sinners and burn the blasphemers. The new (old) evil is Russia and, to a lesser extent (for trade purposes), China. Millions of Russian and Chinese bots are chewing through the internet every second searching for souls to consume. The misses, disses and mal forms of information are besieging us everywhere, smiting the word of God and leading the sheep astray. Thou shalt not question thy doctrine. Thou shalt not think for thyself (commandments five and seven).

With this next jump from the frying pan into the fire, our high priests aim to block out all media content that challenges their dogma. This would be the much referenced triad of volatile information categories designed to demonize anything they don’t like at the time; a series of catchall terms which I myself fall neatly into somewhere around the “mal” group. With the passing of these bills our governing bodies will now grant themselves the ability to flick content on and off at will, creating an insurmountable great firewall that will encompass every corner of the internet. Also within these bills are provisions that will make accessing VPN’s a criminal act, therefore any attempt to circumvent their censorship will be punishable by law. Their motives are obvious and their narrative surrounding nefarious foreign actors is a tried and true formula that has worked across centuries. The weak and cowardly need protection from language that threatens their paper-thin sense of self. The dullards need a shield from laughably stupid conspiracy theories. The children (the children!) need to be molded by the hands of our savior and, most importantly, the wrongthinkers need to be silenced.

Trans women are women.

Free speech is dangerous.

Truth is an establishment construct.

God loves censorship.

(And you should too)