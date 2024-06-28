Brave New Normal

Brave New Normal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Desert Sage's avatar
Desert Sage
Jun 28, 2024

I love this! I love this because I can feel and envision every word. I avoid that store unless I absolutely have to go there. I feel so dirty as soon as I enter their doors- spiritually raped.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason James
Jan Hunter's avatar
Jan Hunter
Jun 29, 2024

Well that was depressing. BNN: Be forewarned, I'm about to go full "unwarranted advice" on you LOL: Maybe if you had paid attention to eating better earlier in life your kidneys and liver wouldn't have "checked out" and you wouldn't be "50 pounds overweight!" And you're still shopping for food at Walmart, after all that? Don't you learn? Yes, at least you drew a line at the meat section. Don't panic! Buy organic! Plant a garden perhaps? Written in the spirit of caring, be well and choose your future intake wisely!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason James · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture