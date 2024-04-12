Brave New Normal

Brave New Normal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donna Furnival's avatar
Donna Furnival
Apr 13, 2024

Thanks for the history lesson I wasn't aware of. I wonder what the CCP will use to transport prisoner's of conscience to death camps in Canada.

Is it the same clacking of the train tracks I've been hearing all of life?

Beware of the ignorance of the common person. It will help to defeat us, if we let it.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Jason James and others
Kyle's avatar
Kyle
Apr 13, 2024

I reread this a second time and I don’t see anywhere where you even attempt to make the case that Xi Jinping is the new Hitler. I guess your audience just accepts that premise. What do you mean when you say China is coming for their Sudentland? Did he already invade Austria without me noticing?

Reply
Share
7 replies by Jason James and others
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason James · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture