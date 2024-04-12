Justin Trudeau is a child in a pilot’s lap, believing he’s in control of an airplane as it careens into the side of a mountain.

I’ve drawn that analogy before, but it still rings true.

Black Wednesday: September 28, 1938

Western Europe held its breath as the deadline for Hitler’s ultimatum inched closer. Schools were evacuated and trenches were dug in British parks. The French braced for conflict on their eastern border. Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain scrambled to appease the German dictator wired on a cocktail of powerful stimulants. He wanted the Sudetenland, which meant cutting away large swathes of Czechoslovakia and leaving them virtually defenseless against the Third Reich.

The memory of the first world war tugged heavily on the minds of everyone old enough to have experienced it. It was a brutal war, and although it had been twenty years since Germany surrendered, the stench of rotting flesh wafting across no man’s land still clung to the nostrils of entire European populations.

British Prime Minister Chamberlain was enchanted by Hitler. French Prime Minister Edouard Daladier was petrified by him.

Chamberlain’s infatuation with Hitler was based on Hitler’s possession of qualities Chamberlain both lacked and admired. The supreme Nazi commander was brash, cunning and fearless. Chamberlain was none of those things.

The warning signs were there. Hitler had taken Austria without any meaningful resistance. Prior to that he marched his army into the Rhineland to test the waters against the French. At the time, Germany’s armed forces were but a mere skeleton of their former strength. The French could have fired a single shot into the air and sent the Germans running. That would have been the end of it. Hitler would have been a minor footnote in world history and millions of Jewish lives would have been saved.

But the mighty French army stood by, paralyzed at the sight of the Nazi divisions marching across the bridge into French territory. They failed the test. Hitler won the psychological war.

There was a plot to overthrow Hitler within the Reich. A secret militia of generals, officers, staffers and civilians had formed. They sent envoys to Britain and France with a message to allow Hitler’s invasion of Czechoslovakia. They needed military action in order to sway public opinion in their favor. They could not successfully perform a coup without the backing of the German public. On October 1st, as the Nazi army was marching into Czechoslovakia, the secret militia would swing into Berlin, seize the Reich ministries and arrest Hitler. It would take the will of all Germans to depose him, but with many already fleeing the border towns in preparation for another period of barbarous misery, it wouldn’t take much to convince them. The generals just needed the tanks to roll and the goose-stepping to begin. That’s all the pretext they required.

Chamberlain and the British parliament dismissed the request. They wanted the glory of evading a second world war for themselves. If they could negotiate a deal to hand Hitler the Sudetenland peacefully they’d be hailed as heroes. The temptation of being elevated from the status of lowly politicians to global saviors was too strong to resist.

There was only one member of parliament who backed the coup and shirked the idea of preserving that praise for himself. His name was Winston Churchill.

On September 30th the Munich Agreement was signed by Chamberlain, Daladier, Hitler and Mussolini. At the eleventh hour Hitler increased the severity of his demands and Chamberlain capitulated. The Sudetenland was to be emptied within weeks. All military installations, roads and industrial infrastructure were to be abandoned intact and untampered with. Farmers weren’t even permitted to leave with their livestock.

Czech President Edvard Benes was barred from participating in the negotiations. He was handed his dictates by Chamberlain and told to accept them without protest. Czechoslovakia was betrayed by their closest allies and left to fend for themselves. Not even the Soviets stepped in to assist. Within months the Nazis would expand from the Sudetenland and occupy all of Czechoslovakia (along with parts of Poland and Hungary). Less than a year later they would invade Poland and World War II would begin.

Winston Churchill cursed the signing of the Munich Agreement in the British parliament. He was met with uproarious boos when he disturbed the celebratory atmosphere. He would later become Prime Minister and inherit the mess Chamberlain created.

Canada: April 10, 2024

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is enchanted by communist Chinese President Xi Jinping—he said so himself on the campaign trail in 2015.

He sits on the stand at a foreign interference inquiry, buried under mountains of evidence that point to himself and his political party’s collusion with the CCP in Canada’s two previous federal elections. Lawyers representing the opposition party and former members of parliament lob softballs at him, which he in turn smacks out of the park. This is maddening to watch. They’re holding the keys to the most malevolent conspiracy in our nation’s history and they’re afraid to turn the lock. The french commissioner is all too happy to preside over this grotesque display of performance art. This inquiry was designed to highlight the incompetence of the Trudeau Liberals and nothing more. The line of questioning is tailored to divert attention away from treasonous acts to the much lesser crime of stupidity. Liberal staffers were briefed on Chinese interference dozens of times, but notes and documents related to those briefings were ignored or missed. The Liberal House Leader was unaware of the details in one of those documents because she overlooked the title. Trudeau himself prefers oral briefings to written ones, however, he views his oral briefings as being mostly hearsay. He’s trying to tell us in a roundabout way that important intelligence doesn’t reach him.

What he doesn’t know won’t hurt him. It’s called plausible deniability. He’d rather desecrate the legitimacy of our intelligence agency in front of the world and our allies than allow even a sliver of collusion to enter the conversation.

China is coming for their Sudetenland.

Where is our Churchill?