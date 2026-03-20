Hunting the Los Zetas Cartel w/ Leo Silva

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript4Hunting the Los Zetas Cartel w/ Leo SilvaJason JamesMar 20, 20264ShareTranscriptWatch the full episode now:Buy Leo’s Book, Reign of TerrorFollow Leo on XFollow Brave New Normal on X, YouTube and audio streamersThanks for reading Brave New Normal! This post is public so feel free to share it.ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrave New NormalSubscribeAuthorsJason JamesRecent PostsEp. 121 - Leo Silva: Hunting the Deadliest Cartel in MexicoMar 18 • Jason JamesTrump Targets China's Allies w/ Sam CooperMar 15 • Jason JamesTrump Strikes Iran w/ Sam CooperMar 12 • Jason JamesEp. 120 - Sam Cooper: America First vs The New World OrderMar 11 • Jason JamesEarly Premiere: Ep. 120 - Sam CooperMar 8 • Jason JamesBehind the Trans Curtain w/ Soren AldacoMar 8 • Jason JamesGroomed Into Transgenderism w/ Soren AldacoMar 6 • Jason James