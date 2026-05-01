Hurling through the sky in a metal tube no more sophisticated than a railcar in rural India. We are a few short years away from artificial intelligence totally replacing human ingenuity, yet air travel is in a continuous state of regression. The days of second level lounges with couches and cocktail bars are long gone—so far gone you’re questioning whether or not they ever actually existed. Well, they did. That was in the post-war era when an open space to stretch out and enjoy a mid-flight cigarette wasn’t an unfathomable infringement of human rights, it was an expectation for anyone spending their hard earned dollars on an airline ticket.

That all changed in the 80’s. Reaganomics ripped the guardrails off American capitalism and the corporations were given free reign over the buying public. Slowly the lounges disappeared, the cocktails were no longer included in the price of your ticket, the planes became smaller and more “economic,” two seats to a row became three seats, the aisles slimmed to a point where you will rub your genitals on the heads unsuspecting passengers should you ever need to walk to a bathroom, and before we knew it flying became an excruciating necessity when aspiring to reach far away destinations. One series of flights from Calgary to Montego Bay is enough to make you question capitalism altogether and start giving Marx’s ideas some second thoughts.

Which was exactly my experience.

A sudden burst of hot, humid air. Overwhelming chaos. My wife trails close behind me through the airport lobby. Hands grab me from every direction, strange faces invade my field of view—all of them competing to be our driver. This is the only way to hustle up a few bucks in Montego Bay—hit hard and fast; shuffle the tourists into your car before they can protest. Jamaicans have mastered the art of fishing with dynamite.

I’ve traveled enough to be familiar with this strategy. Any of these drivers will demand double the set rates Uber offers, and they’ll drive you around in circles to every scam artist street vendor for a 10% cut of whatever “authentic” made in China trinkets the vendors can get you to buy.

We bypass the mayhem and take an Uber to the resort. More chaos on the roads, chaos in the lobby. The staff aren’t happy to see us. I get it. There’s a deeper conflict happening here. The Jamaicans are a proud people. They fought long and hard for their freedom and then for independence. The memories of slavery and British colonization are still fresh here. For these Jamaicans reality has been a cruel joke—one where they were freed from indentured servitude and then later returned as a servant class to the same people. They resent every person who walks through the doors here, be they black or white. Jamaica has produced a vast number of world class doctors, athletes, musicians and engineers, but most of the people working in these resorts make up the underclass; the Jamaicans who were left behind when the gates opened to personal sovereignty. Now they’re forced to take orders from their former oppressors; bending to the excessive desires of European and American gluttony.

However, without the tourists Montego Bay’s economy would crumble. Virtually every service job is connected to the tourism industry and most of the available work is in that field. Ironically, as resorts are developed and continue to expand—bringing further employment opportunities to the city—highly valuable beachfronts are privatized, thus locking out Jamaicans from even accessing their own coastlines. It’s a bitter pill to swallow; continuous wounds from a double-edged sword that never seem to heal.

There’s a thicker underlying tension between the young Black American tourists and the service workers. My Jamaican driver characterizes it as “entitlement.” It’s an impossible dynamic to miss since it audibly crackles whenever the two worlds rub against one another. It’s the product of a sudden hierarchical realignment: a group who perceives themselves as living at the bottom of the socioeconomic order at home—rightly or wrongly—now finding themselves on equal footing with white resort guests and a number of rungs above the resort staff. This produces a strange exercising of power: exorbitant demands and an arrogance extended to maids, waiters and bartenders that exceeds reason. The staff quietly tolerates abuse from drunken frat boys and neurotic middle-aged divorcees without missing a beat—as if obnoxious behavior is to be expected from these types—but show no patience for the same demeanor from their American cousins. The interactions always appear to be on the verge breaking into a larger quarrel; long, hard stares from the staff who bemoan the lack of empathy from a group of people sharing the same genetics and historical struggles; some being the sons and daughters of Caribbeans who managed to scrape together a few dollars and escape the same fate they now inhabit.

Empathy. That’s always been my achilles heel.

The shores of the private resort beaches are dotted with street merchants turned marine vendors, wading in the shallows on surfboards and kayaks. Here, right at the edge of the crystal blue Caribbean Sea, visitors can purchase anything from an eightball of Colombian cocaine to a handcarved wooden turtle. Upon my arrival at the resort I made a beeline for the first seafaring hustler I could find and bought a quarter ounce of Jamaican jungle weed for a cool twenty dollars. Locals swear by the hundreds of dispensaries and delivery services that sell premium imported marijuana, but I want to sample what grows directly from the soil here—stems, seeds and all.

For the rest of the week I smoke my jungle joints and watch the aquatic entrepreneurs unsuccessfully beckon tourists on the beach. Their open market ends where the sand begins, so they’re stuck in the shoals, whistling and making desperate sales pitches to uninterested vacationers. Occasionally somebody from the beach will wander over to one of their surfboards adorned with wooden signs, bracelets and other ornaments, and when they do, they are instantly locked into a battle of wills; their yearning to escape being swindled into buying an overpriced beaded necklace versus the hunger pangs of a man trying to earn himself a meal. Most will emerge victorious and slink back to their lounger unscathed, but eventually they find a sucker—an empath like me who coughs up four dollars for a near empty pack of rolling papers, five dollars for a lighter and forty dollars for a carved wooden sign that says, “I’M THE WEED MAN” but reads phonetically as “I’M WEED, THE MAN.”