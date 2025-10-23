Inside Liberal Censorship Bills C-2, C-8, C-9 w/ John Carpay

Watch the full episode now:
Ep. 101 - John Carpay (JCCF): Examining Liberal Censorship Bills C-2, C-8 and C-9
John Carpay is an award winning constitutional lawyer and president of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms. We discuss Canada’s Liberal censorship bills C-2, C-8 and C-9, the dangerous precedent they set for government overreach, and the cultural disease that has allowed for authoritarianism to encroach on our rights as citizens.
