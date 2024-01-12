Brave New Normal

Brave New Normal

Discussion about this post

John Leckie
Jan 12, 2024

This post assessing what is happening to us is actually a sign of hope that we will find the strength to counter the algorithms that control what is fed to us . The first step is to realize we are all brainwashed by media. Then to try and find people like Jason to follow who are attempting to find the truth.

You are what you eat.

You are who you follow.

Delphi Pilgrim
Jan 13, 2024

I wear an old straw hat that has lost its form from too many rainy seasons in the tropics of SE Asia. I tap away on my old laptop to make enough to live a good life with my wife and our cat. It's a very simple life. I love it that way. I love stillness. I love being in nature. It's not a life of luxury by any means...drive a 26 year old jeep and drink box wine, yet I am happy because no one tells me what to do. On any given day, I choose exactly what I do based on how I feel. I have a scotch in the morning if I feel like it and do an hour of hatha yoga in the afternoon before working til 4am if the mood takes me. I smoke a bong of home grown and play Wind Cries Mary on my old strat for the 1000th time and am happy. I meditate before bed and feel deliciously empty of content. I go offscreen for days at a time, and plant new life to thrive and feed us in our garden. Lying in bed, the sound of the palm fronds rustling in a gust of breeze is ecstasy. I can hear my 17 year old cat purring between our heads and I am happy. I will do whatever it takes to preserve this lifestyle. I believe somehow it will be possible. I wholly reject the world that they seek to install, are installing. It's just not for me. These psychopaths can fuck right off.

