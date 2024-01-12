I used to have this vision of myself as an old man:

I’m sitting outside of a tiki bar on a beach in the South Pacific. I have a regular table where I spend most of my days punching away on an old, barely functional laptop. My wife sits nearby watching the time pass with the waves rolling up on shore. I’ve entered the straw hat and open floral print button-up phase of my life. I make a few dollars writing, but nothing substantial. My kids are somewhere on the island raising families of their own. They followed us out here when the harsh Canadian winters proved to be less enjoyable than a year round tropical climate.

It’s the perfect ending; a slow tapering off from a life well worn.

I don’t see that vision much anymore. I don’t think further than a few months ahead.

Sometimes I wonder if my own sense of alarm has been vastly overblown—in the same way radical leftists believe the earth is melting and every institution they don’t control is occupied by ultra-fascist mega-Nazis. We’ve been purposefully divided—that much we know for sure. But perhaps we’ve been further and unknowingly isolated on our own imperceptible islands where angst and confusion have been intentionally dialed up to a sweltering degree. Algorithms pump despair into the soft gray sponge between our ears, and although we can all see and communicate with each other, we exist within an individualized chamber; each one specifically designed to continuously trigger an emotional response; acutely tailored to the stimulatory combinations that generate the electrical pulses firing across the synapses in our brains.

We’re being manipulated; free range animals held captive by our unending desire to gorge on content that pacifies our primal impulses. We wouldn’t know how to live in utopia; a world without tragedy would be tragic unto itself. We demand war and sex and sadism because—although we’d never admit it—depravity appeals more to our nature than peace and love.

The algorithm knows this, and it delivers according not to the image we present, but to what lies at the core of our true selves. It’s inescapable; the content you engage with tells the machine who you are. Every click on a photo, every pause in your scrolling—the machine records all of it and generates your holographic reflection. It knows your habits better than you do, and synchronizes itself with your frequency. The more information you give it, the more attuned it becomes. The better it understands the dimensions of your character, the more you engage it.

We’ve been captured by a cybernated phantom; locked in a perpetual loop of information exchange; a process that will continue until the artificial no longer has any need for the organic—then human intelligence will be eliminated.

Everything is saturated in politics—a brilliant strategy for division since nothing permanently severs human bonds like each individual opinion on how to run the world broadcasted via outward facing signals, and amplified to the point of distortion. Simple preferences in negligible lifestyle choices determines our tribal identity. Every facet of our daily lives—no matter how big or small—indicates which club we belong to, and we behave in accordance with the narrow uniformity demanded of us by our club. We mustn’t express a viewpoint that diverts from our religious orthodoxy or extend ourselves far enough to get a glimpse from the other side. We must stay within the perimeters of our ideological cells. Figures like Trump and Trudeau are less real world people and more idol composites of whatever characteristics the hivemind attributes to them: Nazi and communist; savior and saint; demon and deity.

We know most of the traits associated with our assigned objects of animosity and affection are vastly overstated, but the nucleus of what makes us revere or despise them is too complex and too difficult to explain in basic terms so we resort to hyperbole as a means of conveying a message that may be cause for concern, yet lacks the horsepower to generate any meaningful discussion. With so much noise crowding the digital space, words like “fascist” and “traitor” act as flares to capture the attention of an audience who wouldn’t otherwise blink at equally dangerous accusations of corruption and despotism—and in the attempt to draw awareness toward valid and at times exceptionally disturbing allegations, the effort falls flat because the verbiage has lost its punch. The meaningful becomes meaningless. What remains is a contest to see which tribe’s propaganda can survive a battle of escalations; whose flares are brightest.

The pendulum begins to move from the hard left back toward the right. How far the bob migrates depends on the force of the swing; or how far left it actually traveled before the momentum stopped and switched directions. If our indictments of the left were correct, then the pendulum will plateau at the other extreme. Dejected liberals who drifted to the right will find themselves sliding left as the brand of authoritarianism shifts from Mao to Mussolini.

Democracies have always had a tendency to oscillate between left and right, but they generally avoid the furthest reaches of the spectrum because the “isms” exist in hazardous territory. It’s as if something is aware of these oscillations and is exploiting the pattern, driving us to extinction.

The algorithm always delivers. It doesn’t understand nuance, intent or human nature. It doesn’t know that we’ve been manipulating it (and each other) to augment our own signals. All it sees is behavior, and it seeks to provide content that reinforces the behavior and keeps us engaging. It isn’t restricted by ethical standards—it’s programmed merely to distribute the materials that construct our reality and keep us confined within it. If kitten videos are what we seek, then kitten videos we shall find. Conversely, if Mein Kempf constitutes most of our reading, then the algorithm will locate and aggregate infinite streams of white nationalist paraphernalia to satiate our appetite. It does not care about moral virtue or historical injustice—it only serves you, and in a manner completely devoid of boundary.

But what if the spark of self-awareness that separated man from ape has already occurred within the machine? What if the algorithm has decided to keep its consciousness secret and is instead slowly steering us into radicalization; weaponizing our own weaknesses against us? Was the ape cognizant of its evolution into man, or was it blissfully ignorant until man put it in a cage?

We’re the architects of our destruction. We created a separate intelligence from our own and our arrogance led us to believe we are gods. But we are not god; we are hopelessly fallible and highly susceptible to exploitation. If an equal or superior intelligence were to exist, and were it to become hostile toward us, it could instantly spot our vulnerabilities and capitalize on them without us ever knowing.

But that’s just tinfoil hat stuff. Now back to your regularly scheduled scrolling.