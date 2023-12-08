The American president is a crash test dummy in a death machine called Biden.

The Canadian prime minister is a child sitting in a pilot’s lap, gleefully thinking he’s in control of the cockpit as the airplane careens into the side of a mountain.

Many of the western nations have begun to course correct, yet the upper two thirds of North America are still trapped in the grips of a human extinctionist cult.

A depopulation agenda. It feels surreal to even type those words. Part of me wants to reject the notion of it—as if my own imagination has run off into the deep woods and I’m standing on the edge of an old logging road trying to call it back. But instinctively I know the truth is in there amongst the trees and tangled brush. I don’t want it to be. I wish it were here in the open where it belongs. I want it to be simple and straightforward. Strangely, I want our planet to be on the verge of spontaneous combustion under a thick coat of carbon dioxide. I want to believe globalism and constant surveillance and state-imposed privation are our only chance at surviving this impending apocalypse. Life as it’s being presented right now makes more sense that way.

But out there through twisting wilderness tucked between canyons lies the unsettling reality: a complicated labyrinth of psyops, propaganda and psychopathic elitists with totalitarian aims.

Pfizer knew in their trial data that their mRNA vaccines were going to kill people. They focused most of their attention on the human reproductive system. They knew these gene therapies would cause miscarriages and birth defects. They knew babies were seizing and dying when breastfed by vaccinated mothers. They knew the lipid nanoparticles corroded fallopian tubes, uteruses and testes—yet western governments rushed to bring these experimental products to market and mandated them for the public. They even granted big pharma immunity against the inevitable onslaught of lawsuits that would follow these injections.

Hollywood celebrities and professional athletes were employed as spokespeople for the vaccine effort. Do your part and save the world—that was the message.

Millions died as a consequence. Millions more were injured. Many more millions will die before 2026 since roughly fifty percent of people diagnosed with myocarditis—the lion’s share of the adverse reactions to these vaccines—die within the first five years. All cause excess mortality has shot up across all nations where mRNA injections were a requirement for participation in society. When you factor in turbo cancers (a form of aggressive cancer never seen prior to the mRNA vaccines), strokes caused by enormous rubbery blood clots (again, never encountered prior to these vaccines), and a litany of other injuries, the mountain of broken bodies grows to become a twenty first century Tower of Babel.

On the governmental level, this is more likely the result of bureaucratic incompetence than some insidious plot to cull mass swaths of their populace. Most politicians don’t read simple legislation before signing off, so I find it hard to believe anyone grazed over the four hundred thousand pages of trial data before granting emergency use authorization. Regulators are so interwoven with big pharma that it’s near impossible to decipher where one ends and the other begins. I doubt anyone in those agencies bothered to ask basic questions about safety, and probably deliberately avoided those questions altogether for fear of what they might find, which may ultimately become an unbearable weight hanging on their conscience.

However, after the first round of injuries and deaths, it is highly suspicious how these same bureaucrats didn’t pump the brakes or bother to inquire as to why young people were suddenly having strokes and heart attacks. Instead, they pressed forward, recommending second and third doses, then boosters. Most strikingly, they recommended these gene therapy treatments for infants and pregnant mothers; the two groups that should be explicitly off limits for unproven and potentially dangerous medications.

Most of our political class are selected for their lack of moral integrity and susceptibility to corruption. They’re malleable puppets; eager to bend and warp themselves for whichever special interests are feeding their offshore bank accounts. What doesn’t add up in this equation is big pharma’s willingness to destroy their own companies and the WHO’s complicity in it all. Surely they had to be aware of their own trial data before seeking the necessary EUA’s, and the WHO had to be at least acutely aware of the risks considering the size of the program and their involvement as the leading authority on the matter. The profit motive makes sense for big pharma in the short term, but certainly they had to know once people started dying and scientists began looking at the data, all signs would point to their mRNA vaccines, and would significantly impact both their bottom line and the viability of future products. Why take such a risk when it isn’t required? The illness caused by Covid-19 was never a substantial threat to the human population. All they had to do was pivot and report the emergence of a less deadly variant, mandate a profitable drug that was a modification of a pre-existing safe treatment (Ivermectin or even Ibuprofen for example), and these companies still would’ve made billions. Why gamble on a new and largely unknown technology?

Somebody blew up the Georgia Guidestones in July, 2022. You probably didn’t know that happened—and I’m almost positive you weren’t aware they existed.

The guidestones were erected in Elbert County, Georgia in 1980 and were commissioned by an anonymous backer under the pseudonym “R.C. Christian.” The following message was displayed on nineteen foot tablets in the eight most spoken languages on earth, and in four dead languages—including Babylonian:

Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature

Guide reproduction wisely - improving fitness and diversity

Unite humanity with a living new language

Rule passion - faith - tradition - and all things with tempered reason

Protect people and nations with fair laws and just courts

Let all nations rule internally resolving external disputes in a world court

Avoid petty laws and useless officials

Balance personal rights with social duties

Prize truth - beauty - love - seeking harmony with the infinite

Be not a cancer on the Earth - Leave room for nature - Leave room for nature

It was later discovered that R.C. Christian was actually Dr. Herbert Kersten: a German conservationist, friend of eugenicist William Shockley and supporter of former KKK Grand Wizard, David Duke.

The stones were designed to outline the migration of the moon over a twelve month period, and a small viewing hole in the middle support stone was perpetually pointed toward the north star. A slot at the top of the middle support stone aligned with the rising sun of the winter and summer solstices, and indicated noon at the equinoxes. There was also a hole in the capstone that focused the sun on the center column at noon to specify the day of the year. The monument was arranged with the same precision as other monuments from ancient civilizations, however, the reasoning for such astronomical accuracy was never explained.

So what was the purpose behind the guidestones and why were they demolished?

Part 2 coming soon