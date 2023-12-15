(Read Part 1 here)

Many have long believed the “R.C. Christian” pseudonym was merely the English translation of Herbert Kersten’s German surname—or a nod to his religious beliefs. This theory makes sense since Christian is the direct English translation of Kersten from Dutch and North German dialects, however, for a man who went through such painstaking efforts to conceal his identity during the creation of the guidestones (every payment was sent anonymously from a different bank and location), choosing a pseudonym so closely related to his true identity doesn’t add up.

What if there’s more to it? And why the initials “R.C.” preceding the last name?

The inscriptions on the tablets bear no resemblance to any of the Christian commandments. But if you interpret the “R.C.” as “Rose Cross” and “R.C. Christian” as “Rosicrucian” then the message that appears on the monument becomes compatible with an established theism.

Rosicrucianism first appeared in Germany during the 17th century. The doctrine belonging to this secret order combines occultism and esoteric beliefs with Jewish mysticism, Hermeticism and Christian gnosticism, among others. Walt Disney, Aleister Crowley, Napoleon Bonaparte, Thomas Jefferson and George Washington are a few of many notable members. In his book, Rosicrucian America, Steven Sora links the existing Rosicrucian societies directly to the Georgia Guidestones.

The message on the stones alludes to a form of nature worship consistent with occult and pagan beliefs. Coincidentally, Klaus Schwab’s two hundred and eighty page brochure for technocratic fascism, The Great Reset, aligns with the same adoration for nature—at times implying a preference for the natural world with a vastly reduced human presence.

As the dust began to settle around the global pandemic, climate change alarmism ramped up to a fever pitch. Farmers became the first targets of governments eager to reduce their carbon footprint, and they were tasked with curtailing nitrous oxide emissions by thirty percent, which meant a reduction in fertilizer use. Farmers were also required to reduce methane emissions, which meant reducing the amount of cattle that lived on their farms. Nevermind that farmers have centuries old techniques designed to remove and return these gasses into the soil through the implementation of crop cycles, and cattle manure being a critical element of agricultural biodiversity—these farmers were told they don’t understand their own ecosystems and therefore must follow the climate-friendly dictates.

It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that a thirty percent reduction in fertilizer and a reduction in cattle equals a reduction of food. However, in the minds of governments who subscribed to the great reset model, a decline in food production was necessary to stem the warming of our planet.

Prior to the pandemic carbon taxes were introduced in a number of nations around the globe. The taxes were designed to make countries accountable for their emissions through a system of fees added to the purchase of fossil fuels. The stated intent was a reinvestment of the tax into renewable energy projects, thus creating an arrangement where polluters paid for the privilege of burning fuel while simultaneously creating a greener world. The tax instantly increased the costs of mobility, travel, heat, electricity, and most importantly, food. Many people who were already struggling financially now found it impossible to put gas in their car, heat their homes and purchase groceries with the same paycheck.

In Canada the carbon taxes doubled and are now scheduled to triple. With each tax hike, more people find themselves dipping below the poverty line despite a household income that should place them firmly in the middle class. Families have found themselves relying on processed foods filled with additives as an alternative to more expensive organic options, and many have had to abstain from heating their homes during our punishing winters. Once the tax triples, more Canadians will find themselves falling behind on their bills and those already in the red will become destitute.

To further complicate matters, inflation has driven up the costs of basic necessities and significantly diminished the buying power of previously stable currencies. As carbon taxes add more bloat to already inflated prices, the dollar purchases less, intensifying a scenario where most can’t afford to feed themselves a decent meal.

While climate change has become the new emergency of the day, many reputable scientists have refuted the claims of humanity’s contribution to the phenomena. Greenpeace co-founder Dr. Patrick Moore has pointed out on a variety of occasions that climate change is a cyclical process and occurs naturally within our atmosphere. Carbon dioxide is a gas essential to life, and has far less to do with the warming of our climate than the increased activity on the surface of our sun. The more nitrous oxide in our soil, and the more carbon dioxide in our atmosphere, the more plentiful our crop yields will be. By reducing the nitrous on the ground and the carbon in the sky, we are all but ensuring our agricultural output will dwindle substantially in the coming years, and millions of people will starve as a result.

David Rockefeller believed our planet was overpopulated—as does Bill Gates, The Rockefeller Foundation’s secretive Club of Rome and their sister group, The Population Council, which focuses on population control primarily in third world countries. Herbert Kersten or “R.C. Christian” authored a book titled, Common Sense Renewed, which promotes depopulation and eugenics. Considering the World Economic Forum’s close relationship to these elite powerbrokers, the groups they belong to, and considerable influence from the Chinese Communist Party—who has implemented eugenics and a one child policy as a form of population control for decades—it isn’t a far stretch to assume Klaus Schwab and his great reset are following a similar blueprint. The demand for a balance with nature and “population sustainability” begins to sound like less of an idealistic vision for the future, and more representative of what it really is: a depopulation agenda.

Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature

That’s the first inscription to appear on the Georgia Guidestones and is the guiding principle for the instructions that follow—and it is entirely possible the tablets were destroyed because they reveal too much about what lies ahead. Achieving a global population of five hundred million means ninety four percent of humanity has to be eradicated, and a manufactured economic collapse paired with widespread famine under the pretense of saving future generations is exactly the way to accomplish that goal with minimal force. Of course, it won’t be Schwab and the organizations above him that will be eliminated; it will be you, me and all the other useless eaters taking up space on this beautiful blue rock of ours.

But those are just conspiracy theories. More bonfires in the hills of a distant forest. One mustn’t travel out that far. Stay on the road where it’s safe.