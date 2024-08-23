Dear America,

Don’t do it. Don’t make that mistake.

You’re teetering on the edge of something very bad. This upcoming election could be a tipping point.

Kamala Harris isn’t a communist—but not for any ideological reasons. She isn’t a communist because she’s too stupid to grasp what Marxism is. If asked to define it she would undoubtedly spin up a complicated web of disjointed words—some of which may or may not exist in the english language. If asked to name a communist country outside of Soviet Russia, she’d just make one up and cackle uncomfortably.

That’s why she’s dangerous. She’s gleefully become a prized appendage of the authoritarian left with a complete ignorance to what she actually is. Harris might be a biological woman, but she is, in essence, global fascism’s swollen, diseased phallus eager to penetrate the womb of freedom.

She’s the worst kind of politician: a self-serving dunce who follows no identifiable ethical code and carries a defective moral compass. She would happily sacrifice your children for the biggest bag of tokens at Chuck E. Cheese; in the same way she sacrificed thousands of lives as a prosecutor fighting for convictions on minor marijuana charges—a substance she herself coyly admitted to using in not so many words. Those convictions served nothing besides her own career and, on a larger scale, the Prison Industrial-Complex.

The World Health Organization is itching to declare the next global pandemic. They have their sights set on Monkeypox; now stylishly rebranded as MPox.

To what extent will the American Constitution and Bill of Rights be desecrated during a purported public health emergency under a Harris administration? How will she respond to pressure from powerful NGO’s she’s desperate to impress?

It’s easy to refute claims made by alleged heretics like Alex Jones or Joe Rogan. What the machine didn’t anticipate was the gauntlet of prestigious academics who would courageously stand up against what they knew to be anti-science. That’s what destroyed the Covid and mRNA vaccine narrative. If tasked with silencing dissenters or suffering a critical blow to her title as the first female president, to what lengths would Harris travel in an effort to preserve that status?

Legacy media is giving her the Obama treatment. The most forgettable vice president since Mike Pence is suddenly America’s savior. The border czar who oversaw the worst surge of illegal immigration in American history was never the border czar. The woman who struggles to string a coherent sentence together and alters her accent when speaking to black voters is the rebirth of hope. Were it not for the Harris social media campaign and influencers paid to endorse her, I would have never known such an essential human quality could be so cheaply manufactured.

India, Russia and China have entered into an economic alliance. Brazil and South Africa are along for the ride. India is home to the world’s fastest growing economy. Russia has a nuclear arsenal rivaling that of the United States. China has infiltrated every corner of American culture and TikTok gave them an immutable bullhorn.

Meanwhile, the greatest military force since the Roman Empire is wearing lipstick and high heels. The DEI Trojan Horse was wildly successful.

Recently Harris has been campaigning on price controls to decrease the cost of food. Coincidentally, here in Canada Justin Trudeau and his coalition government compatriot, Jagmeet Singh, are campaigning on the exact same issue with an identical solution. The culprits in both scenarios are the greedy capitalist grocers brazenly accused of price gouging customers—despite being in an industry that has the slimmest profit margin of any industry within the western world. In Canada our leftist politicians have conveniently ignored the crippling weight carbon taxes have placed on our supply chains; additional taxes on the fuel required to grow and transport our food, and bloated operational costs in brick and mortar stores at every turn. On the American side it seems Harris is wilfully blind to the economic death spiral your country entered when a pandemic was declared in 2020; a plunge toward insolvency the shadows behind herself and Biden exacerbated as billions of tax dollars were devoted to the war effort in Ukraine rather than their stated commitment to “build back better.”

There’s also the matter of major food processing plants that mysteriously went up in flames in 2021 and 2022, and the climate change narrative that has villainized farmers in the minds of urban-dwelling liberals.

Farmers were a primary target in Stalinist Russia and Maoist China. They too were accused of being greedy capitalists because they’d toiled and generated modest wealth through their work in the countryside. Their land was expropriated and nearly all were sent to collective farms, exiled or executed on the spot. The result was widespread famines that killed tens of millions of people.

Richard Nixon attempted price controls that almost instantly caused a chain reaction of food and gasoline shortages. In Venezuela Hugo Chavez froze prices and nationalized much of the food supply. This led to shortages and inflation so severe it collapsed the economy of a nation built over some of the deepest oil deposits ever discovered.

Bill Gates and China now own more farmland than all American farmers combined. Nationalization in the American sense is not a throwback to the communist labor camps of the twentieth century, it’s a fascist dystopia where corporations funded by billionaires and foreign entities combine with the US government to use food as a control mechanism. It’s a totalitarian nightmare where compliance with government mandates will determine your ability to provide nourishment for yourself and your family—and Kamala Harris is the perfect conduit for such aspirations since she lacks the basic human conscientiousness that stops most western leaders from pushing the threshold for tyranny too far. The American food supply already exists in this space with the incestuous relationship between the FDA and food processors allowing harmful chemicals into your meat and produce, therefore, the United States is merely a short skip from closing the gap between public and private interests.

Canada is currently four years down this road from the United States. Much like Kamala Harris, Justin Trudeau lacks the moral decency that prevents halfway competent leaders from granting odious actors unfettered access to the moving parts of their social and political infrastructures. He is for sale, and has been purchased by China at what appears to be a discount rate. Our country is rapidly deteriorating and Trudeau’s bureaucracy has expanded to encompass all aspects of daily life. With one in five Canadians now working for our federal government, Trudeau has ensured a dependency on the state that all but guarantees the unlikeliness of his exit from office anytime in the near future. We are hostages in a socialist wasteland ruled by a dictatorial prostitute.

I don’t know if Donald Trump is your answer. I want to believe he is, but much of the magic that carried him in 2016 has evaporated. Perhaps it was his four years in office and his time behind the curtain that changed his outlook. This campaign feels more calculated, cautious and less like he’s shooting from the hip. His message sounds canned with no clear direction at points. What is clear is that he’s out for revenge, and why shouldn’t he be after enduring eight years of perpetual lawfare capped by a bullet narrowly missing his skull? He’s human after all, but with the US facing a multitude of external and internal threats, he would serve Americans better with a widened scope and lazer-sharp focus on these very specific hazards.

You do, however, have a once in a lifetime candidate in Robert F. Kennedy Jr. He’s far from perfect but he’s unwavering in his honesty, which is evident in not just the actual evidence he presents when sharing the uncomfortable truth about difficult subjects, but also in everything he’s both risked and lost as a consequence. Ironically, many of the people who’ve been screaming for years about Democrats and Republicans being two wings of the same bird now won’t support him because he’s a feather on neither side. He’s everything America needs in this moment: a flawed yet trustworthy man from a legacy of leaders who truly has his nation’s future in mind and lives outside of the two party cesspool.

The best case scenario would be for Kennedy to fold his campaign into Trump’s in exchange for a position of real influence in Trump’s administration. Trump is a strongman; he will restore perceptions of America abroad and rejuvenate your sagging economy. Kennedy would be a valuable pair of eyes covering his blind spots. As we edge closer to the WHO declaring another global pandemic, there’s zero chance you’ll see a return to Covid era human rights violations if Kennedy’s anywhere near it.

Again I’ll reiterate: don’t make that mistake. We made the same mistake in Canada nine years ago and now we’re trapped. We have a coalition government we didn’t vote for with a leader we don’t want backed by an adversarial communist regime. Your founding fathers were brilliant men who wrote the definitive foundational documents for a free and just society. Don’t let those principles die.

Sincerely,

A captive in the post-national banana republic formerly known as Canada