I hold my breath as I guide my Chevy Impala along a narrow overpass into downtown Calgary. I have cement barriers on each side of me. The exterior doors of my American made consumer tank are inches away from scraping the sides and sending a symphony of fireworks into the air.

I wasn’t supposed to be here. The confusion of the twisting, merging, splitting roads require the instincts of a master seafarer to navigate—and with tens of thousands of political refugees arriving from around our country every year, the lanes inside these curving paths to nowhere have become overcrowded with vehicles driven by equally baffled motorists. Once you’re in a lane, that’s where you stay—unless you get aggressive and force your way into the lane beside you. Albertans have no trepidations about bullying anyone between themselves and their desired location. Yellow-bellied Vancouverites like myself, however, lack this quality so therefore, I now find myself reluctantly gliding in the opposite of my intended direction.

The rigid overpass squeezes my Impala and shoots it into the downtown core. This place is a dreadful cavern of unimaginative 1980’s architecture. It appears to have been erected out of necessity rather than an interest in creating an attractive economic and cultural corridor. The brown cement buildings are boils growing out of city blocks—now exposed to outsiders who were never supposed to find them. They sag in shame when the gaze of a curious foreigner falls upon them, naked against the scrutiny of eyes that have witnessed the excesses of metropolitan modernity.

In all fairness, Calgary was never a city that expected to be a contestant in a beauty contest. Vancouver and Montreal were raised to excite the hormones in onlookers—but, as it pertains to Vancouver, beauty was all it ever had, and as it’s aged, that beauty’s begun to crack. Visually, Calgary is more akin to Toronto—and while Toronto is a feeble attempt at recreating the magic of New York City, Calgary is a land of utility: structures erected to serve a purpose and nothing more. It isn’t concerned with appearances; its buildings were designed specifically as Soviet style conduits for the billions in oil money that travel through them every year.

The streets buckle beneath the weight of a growing population. The superficiality of Vancouver and embarrassing failures of Toronto have driven millions toward the middle; the cost of living in both cities causing the non-millionaire classes to try their luck on the prairies in the wild west’s newest boom town.

I escape the clutches of Stalinesque architecture and arrive back where I started. My wife is exercising her utmost patience since this is one of the rare occasions where both of our children are occupied with other activities and we can temporarily undress from the titles of mom and dad. She’s been overtly gracious in withholding her usual criticisms of my driving for the sake of not allowing an argument to consume this precious time.