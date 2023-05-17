Ken Jeong shouts a terrible joke and gyrates on the judge’s podium in an ad for The Masked Singer. I don’t know what I looked at on the internet to make YouTube’s algorithm think a commercial for some bottom of the barrel celebrity talent show would appeal to me, but here I am, forced to slog through thirty seconds of lowest common denominator entertainment before gaining access to the content I actually want to see.

Less than a week later I encounter Ken Jeong’s comedy special on Netflix. Out of curiosity I hit play and I’m immediately smacked in the face with bits about his wife’s last name (she’s a Ho! Get it?) and the mishaps of being famous (for one role in one movie that was released over a decade ago). It’s painful to watch on an exterior level but depressing if you dig a little further. I’m witnessing the grisly bombing of a man who is evidently surrounded by people who have no interest in preserving his dignity. I’m baffled by how this could have been filmed and nobody at any point either before, during or after hit the brakes and told him the awful truth. This is clearly one final attempt to squeeze a handful of change from a fading star; the last split second in a long fifteen minutes before the lights go out. The audience feels heavy with guilt, as if they wanted to see “Mr. Chow” but soon realized Mr. Chow is a real person and they’re now being forced to watch a gruesome self-mutilation. They force a smile and stare as the former doctor rips through bits so bad they push beyond the borders of ill-conceived and breach the realm of oblivion.

Oblivion: the dark puckered sphincter where Hollywood resides and vomits its billion dollar bile into a media stream that washes over impressionable minds across the planet; a place where Sean Penn roams off-leash and is actually taken seriously.

For almost a century it was an isolated island surrounded by bloodthirsty gatekeepers. Our only window into that mysterious oasis was through our television screens and in the pages of tabloids. Every corner was rounded; rough edges manicured; loose ends carefully tailored. We didn’t know anything about Hollywood they didn’t want us to know—that is until somebody within the pearly gates succumbed to a ghastly death. It was in those rare moments we caught a glimpse of Hollywood’s true nature. Memorial magazine issues would flood the newstands, tribute episodes of Entertainment Tonight played on primetime and the sickness that consumed a young talent was quickly glossed over. It wasn’t Hollywood’s fault—it was the drugs and the alcohol and their inability to appreciate what it meant to be famous. How irresponsible of them to throw it all away. Nevermind the pool full of naked boys at Bryan Singer’s house. That’s just innocent fun.

I myself was drawn to the Secret Kingdom in search of success for a period of time. I was determined to test my artistic ambitions at the heart of the entertainment industry, and in the beginning I gave it an honest effort. But as time wore on, and as I became more aware of what really fueled the roaring engine responsible for crushing a million dreams per minute, the more disillusioned I found myself. It was there that I witnessed a struggling actor pimp out his own sister as a discount call girl for tourists, and a promising young actress join a bonafide voodoo sex cult. These weren’t strange anomalies in an otherwise pristine yellow brick road, these were stories that occurred in every apartment building outside of Hollywood Blvd, beyond the boundaries of La Brea and Western Ave. This was the norm for those who survived there longer than a few weeks. You could regularly watch D-list celebrities stumble out of shitty nightclubs and collapse into drug-induced convulsions beneath a canopy of palm trees on Sunset Blvd. If they died they’d be a thirty second segment on TMZ. Rolling Stone covers were reserved for celebrities on the B-list and up.

There’s something spiritually corrosive in the environment. It’s like a black ooze that seeps through every poorly maintained air conditioner and slithers into your mouth while you sleep. You can feel it—coiled up in the pit of your stomach.

I returned to Vancouver knowing in my heart I never wanted to be famous. I never wanted to be part of that apparatus. I wanted to turn my music into a career, but not at the expense of my humanity.

During the Facebook era celebrities were kept in their foxholes—only making random appearances whenever a new album or movie was on the way. The images and videos they shared were very clearly marketing materials disguised as candid cell phone footage, designed to give the less intelligent members of the public the impression that they were just “popping in to say hello” (I’m just like you!). Then a month or so later the trailer for whatever log of creamy shit they were starring in would slide out of Southern California’s diseased colon and your favorite A-lister would once again disappear into the hidden ripples beneath your timeline.

When Twitter arrived the muzzles came off. There was something about the mostly text only platform that made people comfortable with sneezing their ideological germs into the wind. It was a more detached experience—less personal than Facebook—with a format that encouraged the sharing of actual thoughts and ideas; pieces of ourselves that are arguably more intimate than family photos and inspirational memes.

Celebrities delivered the exact level of substance we assumed they would. With every tweet they revealed another layer of deluded insanity that went deeper than anything we’d seen before. They opined on politics, climate change and social issues with the zeal of somebody who’d been locked in a nuclear fallout shelter for fifty years with nothing but a constant twenty four hour feed of CNN highlights pumped in from above. Their complete detachment from anything that resembled reality was at once startling and hilarious. Hollywood had fed and protected their ignorance for so long they were stunned to interact with a society that mocked their general stupidity en masse. The world was much bigger than their insulated island—far bigger than any of them knew.

You could pick any trending political or social topic at random and find a mountain of celebrity tweets that reflected the lunacy of the Hollywood hive mind. Add in a dash of woke neomarxism and the entire pile twisted itself into a ball of burning wreckage. Photos of singers crying on the front steps of their mansions because they have to stay inside, supercuts of actors crooning John Lennon’s “Imagine” to an audience of freshly unemployed middle class workers, other supercuts of actors giving their most disingenuous performances in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, more celebrities dispassionately proclaiming their support for trans rights while gender ideology is being taught to our kids in public schools without our consent—every day brought us a new batch of befuddling idiocy broadcasted directly from the master bedrooms and backyards of Valhalla.

They didn’t know how to stop—how to just shut the fuck up and accept that as much as they are entitled to an opinion, their opinions do not matter in even the most minute sense to regular people. We’re happy to watch them lip synch at the Super Bowl or pretend to be someone else for a few hours—and they’re paid handsomely to do it—but as part of that transaction we expect them to stay at least four football fields away from anything that impacts us and our livelihoods. That’s section one in our contract with entertainers: they’re paid millions to sing the songs and say the words, and in return they agree to take a distant back seat regarding real world issues in perpetuity.

(There are exceptions to this rule. Harry Belafonte, Sidney Poitier and a long list of other entertainers risked both their careers and their lives during the civil rights movement. Marlon Brando was a committed financial and moral supporter of the American Indian Movement. Russell Means, AIM’s founder and former leader, gives a detailed account of Brando’s affiliation with AIM in his book, Where White Men Fear to Tread.)

The traditional entertainment industries have been in slow decline for nearly thirty years. Since the advent of the internet, public interest has shifted toward imperfect, yet more authentic voices. Social media poked holes in the veil that surrounded Hollywood and allowed us to peer inside. We learned about the Weinsteins, the Singers, and all of the disturbing elements that collect in its undercurrent. The more celebrities tweeted, the more repugnant they became, and the more we rejected them, the louder they screamed. They couldn’t wrap their minds around the truth: that they are 2D figures in a 3D world. The screen between us and them works two ways, and as much of a privilege as it is to be removed from the hard realities of regular life, they’re equally unable to connect with the people who exist in that cruel world. We no longer want to see Leonardo DiCaprio scoffing at Alberta’s tar sands from the seat of his private helicopter because we can now identify the underlying arrogance in a millionaire actor looking down on working people from his disconnected pedestal. We’re disgusted by it because we finally have a full three hundred and sixty degree view of the vapidity he represents.

The legacy media is almost dead. The big five movie studios are bleeding billions of dollars on a yearly basis. The major music labels have struggled with the impossible challenge of monetizing a product that is now essentially free. Technology has allowed entrepreneurs and artists to circumvent the machine and maintain total control over their creations. Audiences have followed, proving that the industries which have historically suffocated new ideas were never necessary in the first place. The PR stunts, the marketing gimmicks, the celebrity gossip—all of it was but a mere distraction to divert your attention away from the product itself, which upon closer analysis was actually that—a product. It wasn’t art or a sudden burst of creative genius you were experiencing, it was a good meant to be consumed for a fee and nothing more. It was empty, lifeless, unconscious; a fucking brick in a wall that looks like every other brick if you step back and view it all at once. It never meant anything because it didn’t come from a genuine place. It was just there to suck money from your bank account and keep sucking until you pulled its swollen body from the surface of your skin.

Goodbye, Hollywood. May you bleed until every dollar you stole from every artist you crushed empties from your veins and you collapse into an unmarked shallow grave.

You’re worm food—if the worms will bother to even eat you at all.