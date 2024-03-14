Brave New Normal

Roxanne Halverson
Mar 15, 2024

I have written three articles on my substack about the evils of MAID https://roxannehalverson.substack.com/p/maid-in-canada

https://roxannehalverson.substack.com/p/helping-the-mentally-ill-commit-suicidehttps://roxannehalverson.substack.com/p/medical-aid-in-dying-maid-the-latest

It is absolutely disgusting what the the Trudeau government is again masking its ultimate goal of getting rid the useless, under the guise of compassions... the tried and trued techniques of leftists.

Barb Johnson
Mar 14, 2024

I am so sorry Jason , I grew up in a suburb of Detroit and loved visiting our Canadian neighbors. It was such a beautiful country 30 years ago . I am appalled at what is happening with both our Countries. We have to keep trying to wake up as many people as we can to the truth . I have family that won’t admit what is happening & that they were scammed. They all took the counter measure and boosters and have suffered many medical complications, and a few lost family members . Still deny any predetermined plan … and think I am crazy to think this was anything but a “ pandemic “ that needed a countermeasure to solve the problem. Thanks for being honest with what you have experienced and what you see happening.

