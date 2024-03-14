The sign reads:

“Please wear a mask and socially distance if you have symptoms of Covid-19”

And below it:

“Get your booster today!”

The continued existence of this public messaging is perplexing. It’s like observing Soviet propaganda a year after the fall of East Berlin; an artifact from a nightmare we’re all struggling to forget, yet close enough to the present that the anger of what we were subject to still resonates.

My hope is the receptionists here simply haven’t gotten around to removing the signs, and they were only erected in this office as a matter of requirement from our public health agency. There’s nothing more distressing than coming to the realization that the people entrusted to keep you healthy also believe in voodoo.

This is my fourth visit in less than three months. During the Christmas holiday my face turned bright red and swole up like a shiny, overinflated birthday balloon. I’ve always had sensitive skin thanks to a confusing mix of European and Indigenous ancestry, but such a phenomenon has never occurred until now. Since my first visit in early January I’ve been a testing ground for a variety of steroids; blind attempts by my doctor to get the condition under control as the redness has spread to my scalp and manifested in blotches of hives. We can’t determine if the steroids are working or causing the malady to become more inflamed, and I’ve assumed the role of bumbling assistant in this futile exercise. He’s lost on potential treatments and the earliest availability to see a dermatologist is five months away.

So we continue with random steroid creams. Hilariously, I appear on camera multiple times a week, which provides recorded evidence for the success or failure of these prescriptions. I compare images of myself prior to January with the images since and I look like I’ve aged ten years. I have bags under my eyes from the swelling and there’s a rosiness in my cheeks that would be more prominent were my camera capable of producing a higher resolution picture. However, my quest to resolve this condition was not borne out of vanity; the symptoms I’m exhibiting can be early warning signs of deeper diseases like lymphoma.

I have five months to anxiously anticipate a diagnosis. In the meantime I’ve scheduled a full physical with a blood test to be safe. This was requested by myself after doing my own research. Had I not requested it, my GP wouldn’t have suggested such a basic diagnostic routine. I’ve had to become my own doctor with the help of Google—a tool I can no longer trust for ideological reasons but have to rely on due to a lack of viable alternatives.

Fifteen years ago Michael Moore waddled around the world with his bullhorn on a mission to proselytize the benefits of universal healthcare. He praised the pristine public health systems in France, the UK and Cuba—although he conveniently chose to omit important facts like Cubans not having access to the same quality of healthcare as foreigners willing to pay for treatments. When his tour landed in Canada he exalted our system for its grace and efficiency. He even went as far as spotlighting Americans who were traveling to Canada for “free” examinations and prescription drugs.

Many Canadians who saw the film found themselves confused as to where these Americans were visiting specialists and receiving free drugs, since most of us sat on year-long waiting lists for MRI’s and had to pay out of pocket for extended health coverage that made prescription drugs affordable. When considering the taxes paid into our universal system and money paid into extended health (or health insurance), the costs are comparable to the private American system (if you’re relatively healthy), however, the Canadian system is a slow, sputtering go kart in contrast to the polished American machine—which is why most Canadians fly south for life saving surgeries and procedures if they have the means to do it.

I walked around for over a decade with a skipping heart before meeting with a competent cardiologist who could accurately diagnose my arrhythmia. My grandmother pleaded with multiple doctors to look into her declining health for over a year before she was diagnosed with terminal cancer and died four months later. These scenarios are not anomalies—this was the regular operational mode for Canadian healthcare before Covid-19 arrived. Many of us long suspected that we were perceived as a burden on our system rather than patients responsible for generating the tax dollars that kept it in a functional state, and our status as expendable serfs was confirmed when the system we own was weaponized against us under mRNA vaccine mandates.

For nearly three years we were told the sheer numbers of infected patients requiring urgent attention brought our hospitals to the brink of collapse—a narrative we’ve now come to learn was largely a lie. We were advised to stay home and isolate rather than visit emergency rooms; the elderly were locked in care homes without assistance for weeks or even months on end; cancers that are generally curable if discovered in the early stages grew to become terminal due to misdiagnosis by telephone rather than in-person appointments—all of these human lives sacrificed for the sake of protecting a system that was idling while our government manufactured a crisis in the effort to rapidly expand its own power.

It’s only in the aftermath of this manipulation that we find our system buckling: thousands of doctors and nurses fired for refusing vaccine mandates; mysterious cardiovascular diseases and late stage cancers showing up in young people; others now paralyzed or inflicted with neurological disorders as a side effect of mRNA injections.

And some dying suddenly with fibrous clots lodged in their arteries.

If you watch it all at once from a bird’s eye view, you could easily draw the conclusion that somebody—or something—wants us gone.

The Canadian parliament passed a euthanasia bill into law under the Trudeau Liberals in 2016. They coined it “Medical Assistance in Dying” or “MAID” to remove the stigma that comes with government sanctioned murder. In just eight years the program expanded from terminal hospice patients experiencing a substandard quality of life to include the disabled, addicts, people living in poverty, and more recently, people suffering from mental illness (although medical doctors and psychologists unanimously expressed disgust at the inclusion of the mentally ill, which temporarily halted the latest expansion, however, Liberals have made it clear they plan to proceed regardless).

Toward the end of the pandemic—right at the point where those who were deeply fractured by their experience had been driven to the darkest edges of depression—Simons, a Canadian retailer, produced a bizarre five minute commercial featuring a woman who had chosen to end her life with MAID. The ad featured majestic scenes of pacific coast beaches and forests where she played the cello and staged a “last supper” with friends. She spoke eloquently about her choice to die, and MAID was presented as a means of leaving our world with strength and dignity; an empowerment of the human will to seize control over the unknown.

There was no evident advertising of retail products in a commercial that was unquestionably at least partially funded by the Canadian government (most film productions in Canada receive government funding), and Simons neglected to mention that the woman featured in the ad only opted for MAID because she was unable to receive support for her debilitating yet treatable disease from our healthcare system.

In the two years since, MAID has become a one-size-fits-all solution to human suffering in Canada. Military veterans seeking help for mental health issues, the vaccine injured, alcoholics: all are being recommended death as an alternative to the healing practices they’ve spent their lives paying for—and in some scenarios prescribed MAID as the most feasible solution on multiple occasions.

In 1933 Adolf Hitler set Germany on a path to purification. He was determined to rid the Aryan race of what he believed were genetic defects. Before concentration camps and gas chambers the Third Reich began exterminating the disabled, the mentally ill and other undesirables in what would ultimately become a program widely known as eugenics.

MAID is a similar agenda, except it operates under the guise of compassion rather than by force. The goal isn’t to strip out the perceived genetic impurities, but rather to eradicate the economic burden imposed by people who require more than basic and occasional medical assistance. We aren’t human beings in this scheme. We’re numbers to be managed and dollars to be slashed from a budget that is routinely looted and plundered by government insiders.

You are indeed a useless eater, and your death is equal to a figure on a quarterly balance sheet.

It’s that simple.