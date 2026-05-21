Mark Carney and China's Trade Trap w/ Sam Cooper

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript73Mark Carney and China's Trade Trap w/ Sam CooperJason JamesMay 21, 202673ShareTranscriptWatch the full episode now:Read more at The BureauFollow Sam on XFollow Brave New Normal on X, YouTube and audio streamersThanks for reading Brave New Normal! This post is public so feel free to share it.ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrave New NormalSubscribeAuthorsJason JamesRecent PostsEp. 128 - Sam Cooper: Decoding Mark Carney's Speech in BeijingMay 19 • Jason JamesBehind the Wall 045: Trump Does China, Carney Does TyrannyMay 16 • Jason JamesEp. 127 - Ariel Delouya: A Former Canadian Diplomat on the Elbows Up DelusionMay 12 • Jason JamesThe Case for Alberta Independence w/ Bruce PardyMay 9 • Jason JamesBehind the Wall 044: The City of London Cartel and Alien PsyopsMay 9 • Jason JamesA Strategy to Fix Canada w/ Bruce PardyMay 7 • Jason JamesEp. 126 - Bruce Pardy: The Path to Saving CanadaMay 5 • Jason James