Mark Carney and the New World Order w/ David Krayden

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript104Mark Carney and the New World Order w/ David KraydenJason JamesApr 25, 2026104ShareTranscriptWatch the full episode now:Subscribe to David on SubstackWatch Stand On GuardFollow Brave New Normal on X, YouTube and audio streamersThanks for reading Brave New Normal! This post is public so feel free to share it.ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrave New NormalSubscribeAuthorsJason JamesRecent PostsBehind the Wall 042: Trump Exposes Podcastistan, Canada Goes Elbows UpApr 25 • Jason JamesDemocracy Dies in Canada w/ David KraydenApr 24 • Jason JamesEp. 125 - David Krayden: Mark Carney's Liberal DictatorshipApr 21 • Jason JamesIran, Taiwan and Global War w/ Col. Grant NewshamApr 18 • Jason JamesBehind the Wall 041: Canada's Shiny New World OrderApr 18 • Jason JamesChina's Unrestricted Warfare Strategy w/ Col. Grant NewshamApr 16 • Jason JamesEp. 124 - Col. Grant Newsham: China's Unrestricted War Against AmericaApr 14 • Jason James