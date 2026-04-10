Mark Carney's Communist Amnesia w/ Sam Cooper

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript191Mark Carney's Communist Amnesia w/ Sam CooperJason JamesApr 10, 2026191ShareTranscriptWatch the full episode now:Read more at The BureauFollow Sam on XFollow Brave New Normal on X, YouTube and audio streamersThanks for reading Brave New Normal! This post is public so feel free to share it.ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrave New NormalSubscribeAuthorsJason JamesRecent PostsEp. 123 - Sam Cooper: Mark Carney's China Labor Camp ConundrumApr 8 • Jason JamesBehind the Wall 039: Trump's Iran Debacle and the Real WorldApr 4 • Jason JamesEp. 122 - John Carpay (JCCF): Creating the Conditions for White NationalismApr 1 • Jason JamesStrange Cube - Murder, Minneapolis and Erika Kirk (Video Essay)Mar 27 • Jason JamesEl Mencho and the Global Cartel w/ Leo SilvaMar 21 • Jason JamesHunting the Los Zetas Cartel w/ Leo SilvaMar 20 • Jason JamesEp. 121 - Leo Silva: Hunting the Deadliest Cartel in MexicoMar 18 • Jason James