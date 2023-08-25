Brave New Normal

Harjit Jutla
Aug 28, 2023

Wow man! This one hit pretty close to home. Our wasn’t an accident. It was labeled as SIDS. One of my sons pass away at 18 days old while he was breastfeeding. The coroner gives it the label SIDS when they can’t figure out what the cause is.

Then the second was a friend of mine who actually work for me as driving my big rig. He was shot and killed in the middle of Cambie street.

Just recently my dad just passed on Jan 1 this year. I keep wondering if the 4 Covid shots sped up his death. He was only 81.

The fucking haunting of what was, what could have been never goes away. You just accept it as part of your life.

