I’d spent half an hour sitting in my car. I stared through the windshield at a blank sky. Intermittently tears would well up in my eyes.

Earlier that morning we were notified about a coworker who lost her two year old son in a freak accident over the weekend.

The news was a stun grenade tossed into the middle of our boardroom. We all froze. Some cried, some, like myself, stood at the back of the room in suspended animation. A tiny life extinguished; a timeline of potential snuffed out before it could begin.

Internally she’ll never be the same. For the rest of her life she’ll be unable to live in the present; always looking backward or forward, wondering what could have been. Externally she’ll carry the scarlet letter of negligent parenting. She’ll be the subject of conversation amongst unsympathetic acquaintances; her abilities as a mother constantly brought into question.

As a father myself I know how fast it can happen. One mistake, one moment of inattentiveness, and your life changes forever. We’ve had many close calls. Thankfully the odds have stayed in our favor.

The stench of death. I’ve smelled it many times—but never so close as when I attempted to help a drug addicted friend prior to his recovery.

He’s my brother—not a blood brother but close enough. He had fallen into self-destruction. Admittedly, I had made the conscious decision to cut him out of my life. The addiction caused our relationship to become complicated and the anger I felt was difficult to interpret. I couldn’t determine where the root of it lied—whether my detachment was a means of protecting myself against the anguish of watching him deteriorate or if it was something more selfish entirely. I just knew I was angry, and it was a conflict that would go unresolved as long as he continued along that path.

Then a call from a mutual friend. This brother of mine needed help—and help from me specifically. This was it. He was at rock bottom and I was the anchor being sent to pull him back to the surface.

We sat on the floor of his dilapidated childhood home. Downstairs were piles of garbage, counters stained with rotting food, walls filled with holes where he had ripped out the electrical wiring in fits of drug-induced paranoia. Upstairs, where his parents once lived, was still in habitable condition. This is where we found ourselves—our first face to face meeting in years.

He was unrecognizable. The drugs were eating his body. I could still see the flickers of fire in his eyes, but it was beginning to smolder. He was in the final stages of decay.

There was a presence in the room with us. Death was laying in wait; watching like an anxious vulture. I could feel a cold mist passing through everything. It connected me to him, and us to everything else. It was all-encompassing; all-consuming; patiently anticipating the right moment to pounce.

The mist followed me for months afterward. The world felt dim; the edges of reality appeared blurry. I didn’t feel present or absent; I was locked in a strange dimension of vacancy. My insides were a barren wasteland.

That feeling seems to have swept across the west in the aftermath of the pandemic. We’ve found ourselves in a permanent state of atrophy; death circles constantly overhead, occasionally swooping down to take one of us away. We’ve become immune to the news of healthy young people dying from afflictions usually attributed to the chronically diseased and elderly. We don’t want to know the causes or demand further investigation because we fear what may unravel. The American dream is a smoking crater. We’ve found ourselves wandering through the new world desperately trying to preserve the few coals that may someday reignite the will of our own human spirit.

We’ve been reduced to dogs squirming in the mud beneath our master’s boot. Darkness encroaches from every angle. The cold mist fills our lungs. We don’t strike back because we’re accustomed to it. We’ve been slowly conditioned to accept the violations against us.

This is all by design. It’s an old blueprint.

The few who still have the desire to fight are subdued by force. The compliant are manipulated into believing the force is necessary to keep order. Justice is fluid and routinely redefined by those who distort it to serve their agenda. This is levels above corruption; this is dictatorial psychopathy. This is something we’ve seen in foreign countries repeated over decades in the twentieth century. We only had a cursory knowledge of it because that doesn’t happen here. We’re better, smarter, advanced, just. We’re free—or so we thought.

Death everywhere, all the time.

The weapons of mass control. Divert your eyes from the spectacle for fear of becoming the next target. The floating crosshairs could stop anywhere. They sense movement.

Be still. Be silent. Pray for your neighbor to flinch.

It’s your only hope.