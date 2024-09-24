Justin Trudeau stands behind a podium at an aerospace facility somewhere in Quebec. He and his gang of marauders are there to make an announcement—likely an exaggerated claim about a superficial economic boost. It’s another attempt to convince voters he’s resurrecting a standard of living his own government spent the last nine years pulverizing. I, and every other Canadian, would be more receptive to his promise of impending middle class prosperity were we all not convinced his mouth is a bull’s sphincter from which shit spews. The only interest Canadians currently have in aerospace is the proposition that we could someday build a rocket capable of launching our Prime Minister to the furthest edges of the universe.

The only moment of the hour-long campaign speech worth paying attention to is a response to a reporter’s question about NATO’s escalation of war with Russia. Trudeau’s demeanor quickly shifts and his face contorts into a determined expression. These are the brief flashes where we see the true nature of the blackface boy wonder—not in the stern and dogged disposition he presents, but in the comical transparency of his effort to demonstrate anything resembling the resolve of a compelling leader. It’s a performance delivered by a community theater actor, conceived by an eighth grade playwright. Nobody with any sense for normal human behavior believes Trudeau’s strongman routine. He and his severely diminished military aren’t even gifted the privilege of being an afterthought in the realm of global conflict. We’re a far cry from the fearsome Canadian battalions who stunned the Brits and Americans with graphic displays of cruelty against the Germans in World War I. That’s not to say the will to fight doesn’t still live within the Canadian Armed Forces, but since Trudeau has cut most of our military’s budget, large swathes of our enlisted men and women have left their ranks because they can’t afford to defend our country. I doubt many of them would show much enthusiasm for picking up arms after their experience serving in our DEI Corps.

So here he is, issuing threats to Vladimir Putin; a man he isn’t qualified to be a sex toy for. During the last three years Trudeau has periodically given performances like this one—undoubtedly influenced by his deputy prime minister whose previous career as an alleged journalist includes crafting propaganda for Ukrainian organizations with relevant links to the American deep state. He’s a parody of a dimwitted dignitary—as is Joe Biden. Both were installed in favor of their near vacant mental faculties—Biden’s the result of a worsening neurological condition, Trudeau’s not so much.

The United States doesn’t have a functioning president. That’s been obvious since at least 2021, if not for his entire term. We don’t know who’s running the oval office, but it’s safe to assume the neocon chickenhawks behind the Bush and Obama regimes are the same ones steering the Biden administration.

War is their business. The conflicts they orchestrate are never supposed to end. They spend twenty years in Afghanistan stripping out whatever resources they’re after while generating colossal fortunes for defense contractors, then they hand the country back to the Taliban with the full expectation the Afghani population will suffocate under inhumane oppression, thus leaving the door open for the United States to return whenever the Taliban has something they want.

It’s a perpetual cycle. The loss of American and NATO allied lives are collateral damage in the process of world conquest. Iraq was a brilliant smash and grab scheme. Saddam Hussein was a ruthless dictator, but his presence in the region was a wedge between warring Islamic sects since he made it abundantly clear he had zero preference in who he tortured and killed. He was a necessary evil in some ways, and when that evil was removed Iraq was permanently destabilized—again leaving the gates wide open to the overwhelming military intervention that feeds neoconservative greed.

Ukraine was supposed to be a similar situation. The Russians sat by and watched NATO expand eastward in the years since the United States assured them it would never happen. On numerous occasions Vladimir Putin pleaded with them to stop—early on even requesting to join NATO in an effort to avoid what could eventually grow into a direct confrontation. The American Military Industrial-Complex arrogantly dismissed his warnings, continuing a pattern of contemptuous behavior that cuts as far back as 1939. For nearly a century the west has routinely underestimated the competence of the Russian military, and in almost every instance they’ve been proven wrong.

The US sponsored Maidan coup in 2014 was a step too far. NATO—an alliance created with the explicit intent to defend against Soviet aggression—was now the aggressor arriving on Russia’s doorstep. Russia annexed Crimea, a highly valuable peninsula along the Black Sea, with total awareness that if they didn’t they would lose access to an extremely important trade route. Who truly owns Crimea has always been up for debate. The region was awarded to Ukraine from Russia in 1954 when they were part of the Soviet Union, so in essence, Crimea has technically belonged to the Russians since the 1917 revolution, and now the US was demanding Russia give the peninsula back to the NATO controlled territory.

The invasion was inevitable. If China were to blockade the Port of Los Angeles, Beijing would be a pile of rubble in minutes. No self-respecting world power would accept a foreign adversary threatening their economic vitality without a response. Ukraine was never going to win the war—anyone who can comprehend basic math or has an acute knowledge of Russia’s history in large scale conflict knew it would be a disaster for Ukrainians. This was never about liberating anyone. It was always about provoking Russia into a confrontation that would weaken its military and place Ukraine with its abounding natural resources—specifically in the Donbas and Crimea—squarely in the hands of the US State Dept and its stakeholders. It’s about BlackRock and others making trillions on the manufacturing of weapons, and trillions more rebuilding the country once it’s been reduced to a smoking crater. It’s about NATO gaining a foothold inches from a depleted enemy who also happens to have a firm grip around European oil and gas.

Biden Inc has approved the use of long-range, mostly British missiles against Russia. Vladimir Putin emphatically stated this would be a declaration of war between NATO and the immense country he governs. China has cautiously allied itself with Russia, as has India to a lesser degree, which means the United States and its puppet nations could find themselves in direct combat with three of the largest landmasses and populations on Earth. The US and NATO know this is a losing scenario, and are resting their strategy on the slim chance at winning a thermonuclear staring contest. They’re hedging their bets on Putin, a cold-blooded authoritarian, backing down before hostilities escalate into a world ending exchange of warheads. It’s a battle to determine who is more audacious with the lives and future of the entire human species hanging in the balance.

The American machine is an amalgamation of neoconservative psychopaths and corporate vampires. It’s become the very definition of a fascist military dictatorship. They want the western public to believe Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was an unprovoked attack—despite spending the last thirty years crossing lines that Russia has had to reluctantly revise many times over. Ukraine was the final straw, and with NATO’s insistence on adding the historically neutral nation into its fold, Russia had no choice but to mobilize in the interests of its own defense. Now we find ourselves back in a cold war we arguably never left, however, this time there are no adults in the room. The continents have become a playground for a group of maniacal toddlers behind the wheel of a hundred megaton wrecking ball, swinging the chain wildly across Eastern Europe with humanity’s survival depending on a former KGB agent’s capacity to tolerate it.

The odds are not in our favor on either side. The US and NATO have introduced the notion of “limited nuclear war” as if such a thing were possible. At the launch of the first ICBM, the targeted country has roughly five to ten minutes to decide how they’ll respond. For all his faults, and murders of political opponents, I don’t imagine Putin being the one to initiate the exchange, which means he will be the lone figure to decide if Russia is a deserving sacrifice for human civilization, or if he’ll unload his own—and largest—nuclear stockpile into Europe and North America, evaporating all living creatures into a radioactive mist drifting through the cosmos. Considering the amount of fortitude the Russian President has been forced to exercise as his country was slowly surrounded by a merciless rival, the prospect he will strike back in a spectacular blaze of glory is the more realistic outcome.

In June 1941, Adolf Hitler began his invasion of the Soviet Union. Nearly four years and millions of dead Germans later, the Fuhrer put a bullet in his head as the Red Army closed in on his bunker in Berlin. The story of World War II as told by the western allies is one of collaboration between democratic nations to defeat the greatest tyrannical threat the free world has ever known. But the truth is that if Hitler never double-crossed Stalin and violated their non-aggression pact, the free world would more than likely have been swallowed by a vastly expanded lebensraum—one that would have seen Europe, Asia and potentially the Americas carved up into fascist and communist districts. Now, eighty years later, another public private partnership is poised to learn the same lesson, but in a globally devastating fashion.

Don’t ever underestimate Russia.