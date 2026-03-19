Hey everyone,

In case you missed the livestream last week, I will be on vacation starting tomorrow, March 20th.

The last two and a half years have been a wild ride and I haven’t stopped working since I launched the Brave New Normal podcast in October, 2023. So I’m heading to a Caribbean island to celebrate my wedding anniversary with my wife and recharge for a week.

My weekly Behind the Wall livestreams with Peyman Askari will resume on Friday, April 3rd. I have a new essay titled “Strange Cube” touching down on Wed, March 25th to fill the gap while I’m gone. In the following weeks we have episodes of Brave New Normal with John Carpay from the JCCF, Col. Grant Newsham and the always formidable Sam Cooper swinging us back into action.

Thank you to everyone who has signed up as a paid or free subscriber on Substack during these last few years. I’m able to take this vacation largely because of you—and it’s a vacation that was hard earned. I can’t tell you how much I appreciate you and your being part of this insane little club we’ve built here.

See you in a few.

Love,

Jason James