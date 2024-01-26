The shameful eyes of a monster who’s just been shown his reflection.

He’s not a physically imposing beast—no, he’s a hyena who’s been isolated from his pack; swatted by lions; bereft of his power.

There isn’t a human soul across our vast universe that finds Canada’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Steven Guilbeault, remotely threatening in a material sense; were he to step out from behind a pillar in a dark parking garage as you were walking to your car you’d be thankful he’s there to witness any potential attacks that may befall you. He’s the type of man police find locked in a closet when somebody rings his doorbell after 8pm.

The strength he wields is in his ability to create legislation that bankrupts middle class families in the blink of an eye. He buries the working class in carbon taxes; starves provinces with emissions caps; destroys industries with forced transitions to inadequate renewable energy sources. His method is best described as bureaucratic bacteria: highly infectious spores that rapidly spread through any civilization they find, decimating their vulnerable economy. He’s a disciple of a ravenous death cult; a bishop with ambitions of being a high priest.

Until recently he and his pack were comfortably insulated from the external menace of democratic liberty. They were criticized and vilified endlessly, but the barrage came from militias outside of their impenetrable green curtain. They were white supremacists, MAGA extremists, Nazis (Nazis!). Inside the curtain, dissenters were drowned out by a blanket of woke buzzwords and government funded legacy media noise. Attempts to scream over the thunder of 2SLGBTQLMNOP messaging and climate catastrophe moral posturing were often dulled to a decibel of inaudibility. We became a society held captive by the smog of virtue signals encroaching from our coasts; rational minds lost in the smoke of metropolitan Canadian insipidity.

Then a lone American kamikaze fighter sliced through the haze, crashing into the last bastion of rebellion against the MAID marauders. He emerged from the cockpit with his strip mall haircut and Tommy Hilfiger outlet jumpsuit, determined to liberate Canada from the shackles of apathy.

Tucker Carlson took the stage and reaffirmed what Albertans—and Canadians—knew to be true but most were too afraid to vocalize. He reminded us of who we are, and in the process, explicitly disarmed our captors. He stripped them of their weapons; disturbed their hypnotic trance; roared over the deafening static of vociferous platitudes.

Jordan Peterson and Alberta’s Premier, Danielle Smith, joined him in the assault. This was a public meeting of allies against the limp wristed Axis of Evil. Smith and Peterson reinforced Carlson’s message, and fortified it in the sticky drums of Canada’s second most valuable and lesser known resource: fiery wit. Smith dismantled Trudeau and Guilbeault specifically. An as-yet-un-reeducated Peterson lobbed grenades at them and everyone else. These were generals descending into the trenches; battle hardened veterans storming the beach at Normandy, facing down an enemy armed with styrofoam pellets.

And what we saw was key to our vindication. It was the antidote to the ideological walls erected around us; the collectivist boulders dragging us into the mouth of leviathan:

It was truth.

The hyenas regrouped at the Liberal caucus retreat; the dust and fragments of shattered dogma still fresh on their faces. They stood sheepishly in front of the cameras, claiming to be victims of violent acts, seemingly unaware that this was a fight they instigated many years ago. They portrayed themselves as innocent casualties of a Trumpian terror network; foot soldiers for a confused brand of fascism that loves freedom and despises authoritarianism of all sizes and colors. The American spirit of independence had been imported into our country, and now the uniformity of thought they spent years manipulating the Canadian public into was at risk of being sent adrift into the apparently boiling Arctic Ocean.

It was one of the most pathetic displays of cowardice I’ve ever seen—and one all Canadians should witness.

We’re finding the unbridled, objective, universal truth again.

Thanks Tucker.

(Sorry I keep making fun of your haircut. It’s actually nice.)