Brave New Normal

Bender
Jun 4, 2023

I have lost friends and family due to my own personal choices. In turn these trials helped me forge a new life for myself and my own family. Reading your article strengthens my resolve as I now continue forward into this BNW.

1 reply by Jason James
Harjit Jutla
Feb 26, 2023

Perfect. As much as I want to return to the way we were living pre-pandemic. It’s hard to let go of doubt and mistrust. For example we went to the bank to withdraw money from RESP for our daughter starting post secondary. Just being in that institution made me feel sick. I’ve willing participated in giving the bank my money to make 10 fold what we earned through them. Now we are at their mercy in our investment with withdrawal limits.

