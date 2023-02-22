Socialism is the first awkward baby step toward communism. It’s the naive belief that human nature is holistically altruistic and capable of building utopia if collectivized under the umbrella of equity. It always ends in mass starvation, death, tyranny and nihilism—always.

Nihilism—that’s my greatest fear. And much like the link between socialism and communism, apathy is the Justin Trudeau to nihilism’s Chairman Mao.

I’ve been struggling against apathy lately. It’s not that I’ve grown numb in any way—in fact, I’ve grown more hypersensitive to the decaying fabric of western society than ever before. I spent decades with a worm twisting around in the center of my cerebral cortex, triggering my intuitive voice, causing me to reject the preposterous narratives that were poured over a malnourished population like slop at a feeding trough. On many occasions I stood back and watched the authoritarian hammer slam through the skulls of unwitting citizens who were told, and believed, the blunt object was merely a pillow for their tired minds. They were hung from the roof of the slaughterhouse all the while convinced they were being ground into sausage for their own benefit. I observed this and questioned my own sanity since I was seemingly only one of a handful of people who could see it, and the others in my company were unrepentant misfits and lunatics.

I tried not to become cynical; to immerse my love and appreciation into the simple aspects of life—but that hammer hung over me constantly, and knowing that I was just another nail in a bottomless toolbox was a burden I couldn’t turn away from. I frequently pointed to it as it swung millimeters from my own head, alerting anyone who could hear me to the smell of iron in the air, but despite the stench of metal filling every gap between us and what we hold precious, most of the people I encountered wanted to believe the hammer wasn’t there at all; that the shadow cast over us had always been present and was as much a matter of daily life as our desire to consume cheap Chinese products.

Then the pandemic came, and with it, the great reveal.

It’s a strange thing being in Oz when the curtain’s pulled back on the wizard. Even the most dissenting among us couldn’t help but gasp in horror. The inkling that gnawed at our guts since the first plane hit the World Trade Center had been verified. Our worst fears were confirmed all at once, and in the most overwhelming manner conceivable. Every institution was corrupt, rotting and infested with parasites, and although we always believed this to be the case, to know that our hunch was unequivocally correct was a paralyzing revelation. In the back of our minds we always hoped we were wrong; maybe paranoid or even delusional. The probability we had fallen down one too many rabbit holes kept us somewhat tethered to the unconscious world. It comforted us when the weight of critical thought grew too heavy. It allowed us to cast those suspicions aside when convenient; to slip into the haze of mainstream mediocrity when needed.

But now that fraying thread was permanently severed. It was the most unsavory “I told you so” in human history. The worm in my mind laid eggs and gave birth to larvae; thousands of them crawling over each other behind my eyelids; each one a universe unto itself that would take a lifetime to properly dissect. Even getting close enough to take a look at one before another entered my field of view was an impossible task.

There’s an added danger to seeing the wizard in that the wizard has nothing left to hide. In Canada, Justin Trudeau campaigned on a platform of hate and dehumanization of the unvaccinated, and four months later both physically and financially crushed protesters through a series of Castro-esque maneuvers. In the US, Joe Biden—the White House’s resident vegetable—attempted to erect his own Ministry of Truth and threatened a winter of death for the non-gene therapy participants, essentially wishing ultimate finality on people who disagreed with him. Similar instances occurred in Australia, New Zealand, the UK and a host of other western countries.

They all read from the same script. Phrases like “the great reset” and “safe and effective” zipped around the world at lightning speed. We were all witness to a vast propaganda machine spinning at ten billion revolutions per minute. We learned that science is only science if it aligns with their science, which evidently has nothing to do with science at all. To acknowledge this meant being labeled a heretic—a purveyor of misinformation and disinformation—and resulted in being potentially unpersoned for simply pointing to what was blatantly obvious.

The oddballs were breathless. We were staring through a portal to our wildest fever dreams. At any other time any of these events would be a source of intense debate and discussion that would drag on for years, but there were so many coming into frame at such a fast clip we could barely scratch the surface of one before another demanded our attention. It was an acid trip through a carnival funhouse that lasted for three years.

The derelicts suddenly became the wise old sage on the hill. Our phones buzzed constantly; calls from friends and family who in the past had dismissed us as crazed conspiracy theorists were now turning to us for clarity. Some even dared to ask if we knew where they could find Ivermectin. They whispered when they uttered the word, as if purchasing a few hits of LSD from a shadowy figure before embarking on their own journey into the circus tent.

They trembled in fear as the carts clicked along the tracks into darkness. Those of us familiar with the ride sat behind them and watched while they spiraled into the outer dimension. Somebody poured a barrel full of red pills into the punch bowl and for once we found ourselves on equal footing. Alex Jones now had more in common with Dr. Drew than anyone in any universe would be comfortable with. The filthy underbelly of tinfoil hat wearers overlapped with respected intellectuals to create the most fucked up Venn diagram ever drawn. We were all Neo; swallowed by the mirror with no Morpheus to guide us.

We all saw it and knew without a doubt what was happening. Some had a broader understanding of what it was, but even those with only a basic knowledge of vanilla flavored fringe subjects could grasp the motivation behind the mandated surgical masks. The World Economic Forum supplanted the Illuminati, but this time left no questions about its existence and its intentions. Their stated goal was a mishmash of “isms”: fascism at the top, communism at the bottom.

The ride came to a temporary halt and many of the half-hearted thrillseekers ran screaming. We called out for them to jump back in but to no avail. We were only moments away from the bearded lady and the bear on a unicycle. All they had to do was hold on and they would have found what they were looking for.

The carts jolted and continued along the path. We looked back one last time at the silhouettes of frightened travelers scrambling to find an exit before facing forward and entering the clown’s mouth. We descended into the stomach of the beast at maximum velocity.

The morning after. The pandemic induced wave of hallucinogenic terror has dried up. Serotonin evaporates into a light mist. Apathy arrives.

The world has begun to regain its shape despite a sticky film of wariness clinging to everything in sight. An uncomfortable tension grips western civilization. We’re all encountering one another post-orgy, forced to look each other in the eyes after committing deviant acts in the throes of drug-fueled passion. We’re all lost, searching for ways to reconcile with those who found themselves on the end of an opposing narrative. We spent three years condemning and canceling people we once viewed as being indispensable. How do we begin to repair the carnage caused by self-inflicted collapse and confusion?

Most have attempted to continue on with their pre-Covid lives; desperate to forget their ride through the funhouse; the remnants of it wafting through their minds like a memory from an alternate lifetime. Even as people around them die suddenly from unspecified conditions, the desire to ignore what has become our reality is stronger than their will to accept that the world has fundamentally transformed into something more transparently sinister than it was when the voices of truth were muffled beneath the blanket of legacy media noise.

I myself am struggling to find the right way to process it all. These words have taken over a month to write and I’m still not sure I’ve properly put my thumb on it. I’ve taken temporary breaks from social media in favor of mindless scrolling through boxing newsfeeds and sneaker subreddits. The voices are still out there, shouting down the great reset, but mine feels partially, and consciously, muted. I don’t know what to say that hasn’t been said already, and given that my exact sentiments are being echoed by people far more intelligent than I am, I find myself in a space where I’m baffled by what I’ve witnessed and know to be the truth. The hole is too deep to see the bottom—if there is one at all. The forces that are attempting to steal the very notion of freedom from us have proven to be above the law and without fear of recourse for their actions. The pharmaceutical companies will continue to poison the population in the quest for endless profit, the World Economic Forum and its young global leaders will continue to press forward with their goal of a totalitarian dystopia, and most of us will continue to live on with that hammer swinging inches from our skulls, trying our hardest to find an angle from which we can view the world without seeing it in our periphery.

We’ve become apathetically numb for the sake of our own survival, and in doing so find ourselves in lock-step on the short march toward nihilism. We destroyed our gods in the name of humanity and now nothing short of a divine intervention will save us. What a quandary we’ve created.