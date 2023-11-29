Brave New Normal

Brave New Normal

andersm0
Nov 30, 2023

The voting public lacks the means to hold reneging politicians accountable with immediate consequences. This is true in all democracies. It's not sufficient to scold and threaten pulled votes during the next election. It comes down to how relatively awful the other options are.

The US has recall legislation in some jurisdictions. I'm not aware of anything similar in Canada. It's a huge effort and not always successful. Californians tried to recall Gov Newsom. They secured sufficient signatures but the Democrat legislature was in control of the election and ballot counting. Newsom won in a landslide with plenty of evidence the ballots were compromised.

