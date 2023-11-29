A subtle nausea chewing at the pit of your stomach. You’ve felt it since March 2020. We’re sinking into a darkness that grows in depth and intensity as the months pass.

The sensation of rapid descent. The expectation of crashing into some sort of bottom has gripped our nervous system since we felt the ground drop out beneath us. We’ve been squeezing the handrails; knuckles white and stressed to the point of fracture; looking down at an imperceptible floor that never arrives. The lights flickering on the surface disappeared many leagues ago. Now we’re bracing for impact; hanging on in blackness; anticipating a collision we cannot predict.

We no longer foresee a soft landing—we’re just desperate to feel solid earth again. If we disintegrate from concussive force then so be it. Maybe somebody will pick through the rubble and solve the mystery of how we got here.

We were trained to believe the two groups plummeting simultaneously were divided by political allegiances. Conservatives screamed in horror with every inch they fell; frantically trying to escape the anchor pulling them deeper; flapping their arms in a vain attempt to depart from an indiscernible fate. Liberals were the thrillseekers laughing raucously as they sank; pulling the knot tighter; warmly embracing the millstone fastened around their necks.

But when we observe the vague silhouettes around us, we can confidently conclude that these groups were always an illusion—political ideologies may have determined the lens through which we viewed our tremendous nosedive into the abyss, but it was the will of each individual human heart that defined our reaction to the plunge.

These individuals could be categorized as believers and non-believers, or more succinctly: the brave and the cowardly.

The great reset brought with it a grand shuffle. Conservatives for the most part held firm on their side, since it was they who were naturally opposed to the dictates of the neomarxists controlling the narrative. It was liberals who were faced with the challenge of abandoning their tribe, and as many broke away, those that remained pushed further into the safety of leftist dogma to safeguard themselves against the growing rebel army of free thinkers.

We entered a universe where Naomi Wolf regularly appears on Steve Bannon’s show; where Glenn Greenwald and Russell Brand routinely host conservatives on their programs. It was uncharted territory for those who’d previously stayed comfortably within their own political boundaries, but it proved that the divide had nothing to do with civics—it was rooted in something more innate and urgent than positions on social and fiscal policy.

Courageous souls finding each other in darkness; hands clasped as they slip downward; working in unison to loosen themselves from the weight dragging them into the void. It’s the hidden panacea to the pull of leviathan—and the remedy the architects of our destruction hoped we’d never locate.

The response to this sudden surge in loyalty amongst theoretical foes has been an attempted splitting of the bonds holding us together. The cowards have presented a series of issues as ultimatums that would previously attract moderate liberals back to homebase—the war in Ukraine, the ongoing demolition of Palestine, Trump as a Hitlerian figure (more Hitlerian now than he was in 2016, apparently)—but the newfound fortitude that has chained the renegades together supersedes the plethora of breadcrumbs laid to trap them. We’ve learned to accept the variance in opinion on nuanced subjects because we recognize the overarching body that delivered these decoys as a greater threat to humanity than all of our current conflicts combined.

The descent slows. The tethers slacken.

Conservative leaders have appeared as buoys sent to return us back to some semblance of a world we remember. One by one, western nations are electing right wing governments to expunge the neomarxist idealogues who submerged us into the shadows all those years ago. But I can’t help sensing another betrayal in our midst; that these buoys might actually be boulders intended to yank us down faster. The executive level of the conspiracy that seeks to subjugate us—a system conveniently called, “stakeholder capitalism”—is, afterall, a rebranded term for fascism. Perhaps the neomarxists were installed to establish a cultural revolution as a precursor to a remodeled great leap forward at the hands of neofascists. The billionaire psychopaths behind the thrust toward global governance have made clear their intentions to manufacture food and water scarcity, which is completely in line with Mao Tse-tung’s original Superpower Plan. Where Mao failed, and where I’m sure these elitists have made the necessary corrections, is in the order these schemes were introduced. Mao instituted his great leap forward first, which impoverished and starved so many Chinese that by the time the cultural revolution arrived, most were either dead or dying and the public consciousness was too weak to accept the brainwashing. In the western application of Maoism, we’ve experienced our cultural revolution first so that when our great leap begins (under the cover of climate change), the pre-programmed slaves will proudly receive their synthetic food rations as open air prisoners in fifteen minute cities.

The internal compass spins. There is no direction to follow. Instinct is our only guide.

The downside to courage is in knowing you’re part of a very small minority. We’ve been lied to so completely and so thoroughly for so long that trust is no longer a luxury we can afford. Cynicism has become the only secure mode of being. We want to believe the solution is just a matter of voting the other way, but with all the money and effort poured into creating a global tyranny, and the ambition to build an empire the size of which the world has never seen, democracy seems like a minor stone to be manipulated on the path to achieving such a monumental task.

Canadian Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has openly pledged to never implement a digital ID or central bank digital currency in Canada, but until he’s elected prime minister we’ll never know if his promise is sincere or just mere populist rhetoric. Furthermore, if a seismic global financial collapse were to occur—which is a very real probability—western governments may have no option but to adopt a digital currency regardless of their opposition to the idea. Donald Trump has guaranteed revenge against the neoliberal agenda should he be reelected president, but what does that revenge entail? Could we see a scenario where the pendulum swings too far right and breaks the glass of fascism? Trump himself is far from a Hitlerian figure (despite what Democrats believe), but what’s to stop his thirst for vengeance from consuming his administration and widening focus as more criticisms are leveled against him?

The upshot to being a coward, of course, is that none of these questions matter. You’ll take your killer mRNA shots as required, sign up for your digital ID, spend your digital currency as directed, stay within your fifteen minute district—and your social credit score will be near perfect as a consequence. You’ll be a model citizen in the new world and you’ll never have to worry.

But you will spend your life knowing in your heart that you chose indentured servitude over freedom because you’re an irredeemable coward—and that’s where the bottom is.