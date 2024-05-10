There’s a ferocity behind his timid eyes; a wolverine contained by the expectations of civilized behavior.

We met two years ago when I moved my family to Alberta. Our daughters were classmates and we had both recently escaped the suffocating grip of the growing socialist disaster in British Columbia.

He initiated our friendship. I was less inclined to spark a new connection because, if I’m being perfectly honest, I haven’t been interested in creating new friendships for some time. During the last eight years most of my inner circle were sucked into the vacuum of woke neoliberalism, which in turn caused me to rediscover my appreciation for solitude. I’ve always been a lone wolf, but now more than ever I’d come to value the quiet spaces where my thoughts could live and breathe uninterrupted.

He reached out on multiple occasions. I found excuses to keep myself busy and free from the obligations of any relationship outside of the bond I share with my wife. Friendships are a tiresome endeavor after forty—especially in terms of establishing new relationships. I’m at the climax of my story now. It’s incredibly difficult to introduce new characters during your second act.

Then a few weeks ago he struck a direct hit with a text message that collided with my conscience like a torpedo:

“I really need to talk to somebody. Any time to meet for a beer?”

It would be a violation of human conscientiousness to decline. Men don’t usually make such requests to near strangers. This was a final desperate attempt to speak with anyone who would listen before he came unraveled and the inevitable implosion occurred. As a man, and a decent person with a functioning capacity for empathy, I accepted the invitation.